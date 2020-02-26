Raffy Ermac sits down with the cast of the new Netflix's new superpowered, young adult series!

The I Am Not Okay With This Cast Talks Mixing the Coming-of-Age & Superhero Genres

PRIDE's editor-in-chief Raffy Ermac sat down with actors Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, and Richard Ellis—the stars of Netflix's new superpowered, young adult, high school series I Am Not Okay With This—to talk about mixing the coming-of-age and superhero genres, women finally getting the spotlight in superhero media, and being a part of a new wave of inclusive representation on TV!

The first season of I Am Not Okay With This is currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer in the video below!