Here's When the Final Season of The 100 Will Start Airing

The show that gave—and then took away—Clexa will begin airing its final season soon!

It's hard to believe that it's already been nearly six—yes, six—years since The CW's dystopian, sci-fi series The 100 first premiered, but after a long, emotional, and sometimes contentious run, the show is set to air its seventh and final season in just a few months!

"The beginning of the end. The final season of #The100 premieres Wednesday, May 20!" reads a post from the show's official Instagram page announcing the airdate of the fan-favorite, post-apocalyptic drama.

"I definitely can safely say that we’re trying to say something more with season 7," Jason Rothenberg, The 100's showrunner, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview about the series' upcoming finale. "The ending of a story always is the point of the story, the moral of the story. We have yet to reveal the moral of the story, but it will be revealed in season 7. And it won’t be 'People are horrible, we all suck, we’re willing to kill everyone and everything and do anything to survive.' There’s a higher purpose."

While the show was beloved for being queer-inclusive (main character Clarke is openly bisexual),The 100 did face some controversy in 2016 when queer character (and Clarke's love interest) Commander Lexa was killed off, with many fans rightfully angry about the use of the harmful Bury Your Gays trope.

What happened to the beloved pairing was indeed unfortunate, but Clarke and Lexa (or "Clexa," as their ship name is called) left a big impact on the sci-fi world and definitely inspired a whole new generation of LGBTQ+ fangirls. Heck, a whole pop culture convention, Las Vegas' ClexaCon, was named after them!

It may not have been perfect, but it's always sad to see a show that, at one point in time, meant a lot for LGBTQ+ viewers to go!

The last season of The 100 premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8pm on The CW.



