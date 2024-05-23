Did these two 'Assassin's Creed' characters just come out? Here's why fans are freaking

When Assassin’s Creed Shadows drops on November 15, queer gamers everywhere may have a reason to celebrate as it seems the game’s developer, Ubisoft, might have subtly confirmed two of its main characters identify as LGBTQ+.

The company discussed the upcoming game in a blog post posted on their website, where they mentioned characters Naoe and Yasuke have “disparate personalities” that lead them to “have different relationships and rapports with other characters.”

Fantasy mirrors reality when they continue, “They don’t always feel the same way about people, nor do people always feel the same way about them.”

Ubisoft Although there isn’t any confirmation about what the “different relationships and rapports” may mean, it’s also worth noting that this round of Assassin’s Creed brought along Dartmouth Associate Professor Sachi Schmidt-Hori, who says she is “interested in investigating how gender, sexuality, corporeality, and power are represented and negotiated in pre-seventeenth-century Japanese narratives and illustrations.” When Naoe and Yasuke find each other, Ubisoft said that, romantically, “they will also attract and be attracted to different types of people. Through the pair, players will get to experience a multitude of relationships.”