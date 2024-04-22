Scroll To Top
VideoGames

Billie Eilish to headline Fortnite Festival Season 3 & teases the new skin

Billie Eilish to headline 'Fortnite' Festival Season 3 & teases the new skin

Billie Eilish to headline 'Fortnite' Festival Season 3 & teases the new skin
Courtesy of Epic Games/Fortnite

Billie Eilish Fortnite skin

Gaymers just keep winning!

dariccott

Fortnite Festival season 2 has wrapped up, and the next season's era begins with a new pop star — and this one is for the gaymers!

On the tail of an alleged Fortnite roadmap 4chan leak indicating Epic Games and Fortnite's plans for the rest of 2024, Billie Eilish confirms she is the next headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 3.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24

Eilish shared the news on her Twitter (X) with an image of her cosmetic skin donning her signature green-dyed hair and all-neon green attire. She wrote, “Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24,” while confirming the collab is set to arrive with update v29.30 on Tuesday, April 23.

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Each Fortnite Festival season brings a popular musical artist to the game as an in-game skin, alongside their iconic songs as Jam Tracks within the Festival Pass. Even though they don’t perform like an in-game event, players can wear their outfits and rock the Main Stage or Jam Stage with their songs. The previous Fortnite Festival Pass included artists such as The Weeknd and Lady Gaga.

The Fortnite Festival Twitter (X) account also posted a teaser clip showing Eilish's cosmetic skin's sneakers gliding and slightly hovering off the ground.

Several fans of Eilish and Fortnite reacted to the announcement confirming the pop star for Festival season 3. Check out the reactions below.

@billieeilish @FNFestival @FortniteGame They did a great job with your skin. Welcome to Fortnite! 🤯

@billieeilish @FNFestival @FortniteGame Best Festival skin yet!

@billieeilish @FNFestival @FortniteGame Now this is a W Skin

From Your Site Articles
VideoGamesGeekMusicCelebrities
billie eilishcosmetic skinfestival passfortnitefortnite festivalgaminglady gagaseason 3the weekndupdate v2930
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Read Full Bio