Fortnite Festival season 2 has wrapped up, and the next season's era begins with a new pop star — and this one is for the gaymers!

On the tail of an alleged Fortnite roadmap 4chan leak indicating Epic Games and Fortnite's plans for the rest of 2024, Billie Eilish confirms she is the next headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 3.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 Eilish shared the news on her Twitter (X) with an image of her cosmetic skin donning her signature green-dyed hair and all-neon green attire. She wrote, “Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24,” while confirming the collab is set to arrive with update v29.30 on Tuesday, April 23.

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Each Fortnite Festival season brings a popular musical artist to the game as an in-game skin, alongside their iconic songs as Jam Tracks within the Festival Pass. Even though they don’t perform like an in-game event, players can wear their outfits and rock the Main Stage or Jam Stage with their songs. The previous Fortnite Festival Pass included artists such as The Weeknd and Lady Gaga. The Fortnite Festival Twitter (X) account also posted a teaser clip showing Eilish's cosmetic skin's sneakers gliding and slightly hovering off the ground. Several fans of Eilish and Fortnite reacted to the announcement confirming the pop star for Festival season 3. Check out the reactions below.

