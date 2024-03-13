Scroll To Top
Here's everything you need to know about DC Comics' Pride 2024 issue

DC Pride 2024 #1
Courtesy of DC Comics

Poison Ivy, Dreamer, Jon Kent, and more will be featured in this year's anthology.

rachelkiley

DC Comics is already gearing up for Pride with the announcement of a line-up of works featuring familiar names, beloved characters, and a special tribute to writer Rachel Pollack.

In this year’s annual Pride anthology, Nicole Maines and Jordan Gibson transport Dreamer to her ancestral planet, Naltor, while Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go on a spore-hunting adventure brought to life by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Claire Roe.

The issue also features stories about Jon Kent’s Superman going out with his pals (by Jarrett Williams and D.J. Kirkland), Natasha Irons as Steel confronting her ex Traci 13 (by Jamila Roswer and ONeillJones), Jackson Hyde (Aquaman) taking a trip to the Fourth World’s Love Festival (by Ngozi Ukazu), and Circuit Breaker unexpectedly ending up in the Phantom Zone (Calvin Kasulke and Len Gogou), along with a Blue Starman story by Al Ewing.

But DC Pride 2024 #1 isn’t the only offering the company is putting out for Pride this year.

On June 11, a round-up of last year’s Pride covers will be released in DC Pride: Uncovered #1.

Meanwhile, Maines is writing for Dreamer—the character she originated on Supergirl—once again in an origin story called Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story, drawn by Rye Hickman, and available April 2.

Harley Quinn also gets her own spotlight with a YA graphic novel from Melissa Marr and Jenn St-Onge, The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley, a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-esque take on Gotham’s most delightfully abrasive harlequin. This one isn’t out until early September, but DC Pride 2024 #1 will feature an excerpt to get everyone all amped up.

Finally, DC Pride: A Celebration of Rachel Pollack is set to pay tribute to the late Doom Patrol writer with a 96-page issue reprinting the debut of DC’s first trans superhero, Coagula, along with Vertigo Visions: The Geek. It will also feature a brand new story from Joe Corallo and Rye Hickman featuring Coagula “in a tale of triumph over death itself.”

DC Pride 2024 #1 will hit shelves on May 28 and DC Pride: A Celebration of Rachel Pollack will be out June 6.

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

