Interviews

Meet 'A Twink and a Redhead' — the viral duo making music that'll make your cheeks clap

Songs about hookups in public? Sign us up.

rickycornish

Name a more iconic duo than a twink and a redhead!

Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill are the hilarious best friends that have taken TikTok and social media by storm thanks to their sex-positive and very eccentric music videos.

The inspiration behind their raunchy songs? It all stems from these two wanting to live their best lives and flaunt their sexualities.

"The way we package it up is funny. We look like Disney Channel costars and we're talking about getting d*cked down. I think that's jarring," Gibbs tells PRIDE.

"We're sexual people and we want to celebrate that! Why not just talk about getting railed in a Panera? We're also celebrating female sexuality! I'm talking about my tight p*ss[y] and I'm not apologizing for it. We celebrate horniness in such a gorgeous way," Gill adds.

After the duo went viral for their titular bop "A Twink and a Redhead," the influencers are now poking fun at straight culture by spoofing the country music industry in their new song "Heterosexuality."

"Country music as a genre does not celebrate female sexuality or the LGBTQ+ community. We're making fun of how heteronormative it all is. We're just taking it up a notch. It's time to level up," Gill says.

"It resonated with so many people! There's so many gay/girl bestie duos out there. I love that. I feel like it really is a powerful duo," Gibbs shares.

Fans can follow the besties on Instagram here. Plus, keep an eye out for their debut EP dropping Friday, November 22.

To see the full interview with A Twink and a Redhead, check out the video at the top of the page.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

