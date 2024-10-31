Alyssa Edwards says she's saving her 'Global All Stars' winner reaction for secret new project

She's no longer an alternate... she's a winner baby!

It's been quite the year for Alyssa Edwards. As 2024 began, the superstar competed on the first season of the new competition show The GOAT, where she looked back on her all of her iconic reality TV moments.

Soon after, the cast was announced for the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, which had fans and even Edwards' competitors gagged as she entered the werkroom for a third time.

Beginning with episode one, the established queen began her victory lap as she slayed the talent show, remained safe the entire competition, and even secured one more challenge win before being crowned the Queen of the Mothertucking World.

PRIDE caught up Edwards right after she was announced as the winner of Global All Stars to reflect on her legacy and how her iconic drag career led to this moment. Read it all below!

PRIDE: Congratulations queen! You've officially earned your spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. What's going through your head right now?

Alyssa Edwards: Oh my gosh... she's documented! My picture is in the entryway as the very first Global All Stars queen. A million happy tears have fallen out of my eyes and I'm getting teared up again. It's been such a journey. I'm so proud of the perseverance and the tenacity. My reaction to RuPaul calling my name as the winner will go in my documentary one day. My partner was holding me up over the toilet! I was starting to get sick. This was beyond the $200,000. Now, people will say Alyssa Edwards... the winner. It just fills my whole being with joy. I'm glad that I dared myself to believe in my destiny, because it all came true.

You have truly come a very long way since your days as a young child.

It is a plot twist! My father wanted the all American boy. Little did he know, he crafted the all American queen that I am today! I hope I did everyone in America proud and USA drag proud. This is a feeling I've never felt before. I was born for this and this is the greatest reward that I've always work towards.

Your journey on RuPaul's Drag Race and in the world of pageantry has inspired generations of queens and people in the LGBTQ+ community. As people continue to watch your career evolve, what do you want your overall legacy to look like?

Oh my gosh. I lead with love. Believe in the magic and the power that lies within you. I want my legacy to be to never give in and to never give up. I watched Rocky Horror Picture Show when I was very young and I remember "Don't dream it, be it." It was very simple, but it was so complex. You're in control of this vehicle and you are fiercely cruising. You get one shot and I'm so glad that I believed in myself. I want that to the legacy. Let me be an inspiration to you. I hope that years of laughs and tongue pops and silliness... above that, I hope people see the heart and the fight within. I'm just honored that I got to be part of Global All Stars. Wow. She lived happily ever after. I'm just grateful. Thank you to everybody.

Fans can follow Alyssa Edwards on Instagram here and binge the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars on Paramount+.