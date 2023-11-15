​This New Queer Horror Film Is A Fun Middle Finger To Florida's Anti-Drag Laws ​

Drag queens in a horror movie? Sign us up.

Big Easy Queens is the latest film to star a fabulous group of ladies as they face everything that comes to mind — zombies, gristle, and glitter... but with a twist.

The film features all-new original music from its talented cast including Eric Swanson (Miss Bouvèé), Benjamin Shaevitz, Jennifer McClain, and Matthew Darren.

"They're in store for strong queer characters. I wanted to do something original. Every note is original in this film and I wanted to show drag queens and queer men in strong leadership characters," Swanson tells PRIDE.

Director Erynn Dalton wanted to uplift the LGBTQ+ community through this exciting project and made sure every step of the process was joyful from beginning to end.

"It's just really fun. It's a great combination of camp, horror, blood, wigs falling off! We really didn't hold back with it," Dalton says.

Although Big Easy Queens is set in New Orleans, the movie was actually filmed in Florida where many anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being introduced.

"We had just gone through Pride where none of the major Prides employed any drag queen performers for fear of losing their permit," Swanson says.

"We world premiered with Popcorn Frights, a great festival that's based in Florida, and they really wanted our film and they also wanted the queens to perform. But then, the anti-drag laws happened. I called [the company] and they said, 'I don't care. Let them try to shut us down. You guys are performing.' We felt very supported in our community," Dalton adds.

As the year comes to a close, the film is currently playing at various festivals across the country, with the next performance happening Thursday, November 16, at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

"I am manifesting that this film inspires people to just be fearless in queerness. We are on the ride of our lives. I would love to see this on a steaming service, but it needs a theatrical life. I'd love to see it worldwide on a streaming service so that people who don't have the access like we do in the states can go and stream it in the privacy of their own home. I think that would be the best of both worlds," Swanson concludes.

Learn more about Big Easy Queens on the official website here. To see the full interview with Eric Swanson & Erynn Dalton, check out the video below.