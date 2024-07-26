You won't believe all of these shady & messy moments from DragCon 2024

We call shade!

RuPaul's DragCon LA has sadly come to a close, but this year's convention was certainly one for the books.

Queens and stars from Drag Race all over the world mingled with fans, showed off sickening fashions, and naturally threw a ton of shade at all of their sisters.

Just some of the messy moments caught on camera includes Miss Fiercalicious offering to fix Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige's makeup, Salina EsTitties translating gay lingo as Dora, Tynomi Banks spilling on all of the drama from Canada's Drag Race, and so much more.

Check out all of the highlights below!

The Messiest & Shadiest Moments at DragCon 2024 w/ Luxx, Fiercalicious, Salina, Bruno & More youtu.be

It's always a treat watching Luxx Noir London and Miss Fiercalicious throw effortless shade at each other during their DragCon interviews and we've honestly been cackling all week.



"Fourth? I'm sorry... my team is telling me her name is actually Fourthalicious. I can say that because I came in third place," London says.

"I can call her Miss Nothinglicious because first of all, she did not win season 15 and she did not win a WOWIE," Fiercalicious responds.

Although we love a messy interaction, drag is really all about love and there was plenty of lovable moments happening throughout the exciting weekend.

To see more amazing moments from DragCon 2024, checkout the video below.