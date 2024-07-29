Scroll To Top
Interviews

Gothy Kendoll says her own mother told her to join OnlyFans

Gothy Kendoll says her own mother told her to join OnlyFans

Gothy Kendoll OnlyFans RuPaul's Drag Race
Instagram @GothyKendoll

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum is dishing on her naughty pics in a new interview at DragCon.

rickycornish

Mother approves!

Gothy Kendoll is the "IJBOL Queen" who gained popularity by starring on RuPaul's Drag Race UKand the popular spin-off UK vs. The World.

Although she didn't snatch any crowns, Kendoll has made a name for herself by focusing on her own brand that doesn't necessarily fit under the Drag Race umbrella.

"I hope people don't think I don't care about drag. I really do, but just because the drag that I do doesn't fix the Drag Race context... it doesn't mean I don't care. I like the lane that I'm in and I'm going to stay in it. I have rhythm in other places," Kendoll tells PRIDE.

Speaking of "rhythm," part of Kendoll's brand includes her spicy content on her OnlyFans. The star originally joined the platform after her nudes leaked online, so she decided to make money off of her hot photos.

"I've really enjoyed doing it and I'm not going to quit. My mom was the one who told me to do it! I told her someone leaked my nudes and she was like, 'Is there anyway you can make money off of it?' I was like, 'Yes!'"

Kendoll even offered her top tips and tricks to any aspiring content creators who might want to dabble into sex work.

"If you're going to start, when it comes to Twitter, don't put it all on there. That's such a mistake. Give them a taste, not the whole meal. Keep them wanting more."

To see the full interview with Gothy Kendoll at RuPaul's DragCon, check out the video below.

Gothy Kendoll Says Her Mom Told Her to Join OnlyFansyoutu.be

InterviewsTVVideoViralRuPaulsDragRaceLove&SexEntertainmentSexCelebritiesHomosexual
rupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag queensentertainmentgay porngay sexonlyfanspornsexvideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio