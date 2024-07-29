Mother approves!

Gothy Kendoll is the "IJBOL Queen" who gained popularity by starring on RuPaul's Drag Race UKand the popular spin-off UK vs. The World.

Although she didn't snatch any crowns, Kendoll has made a name for herself by focusing on her own brand that doesn't necessarily fit under the Drag Race umbrella.

"I hope people don't think I don't care about drag. I really do, but just because the drag that I do doesn't fix the Drag Race context... it doesn't mean I don't care. I like the lane that I'm in and I'm going to stay in it. I have rhythm in other places," Kendoll tells PRIDE.

Speaking of "rhythm," part of Kendoll's brand includes her spicy content on her OnlyFans. The star originally joined the platform after her nudes leaked online, so she decided to make money off of her hot photos.

"I've really enjoyed doing it and I'm not going to quit. My mom was the one who told me to do it! I told her someone leaked my nudes and she was like, 'Is there anyway you can make money off of it?' I was like, 'Yes!'"

Kendoll even offered her top tips and tricks to any aspiring content creators who might want to dabble into sex work.

"If you're going to start, when it comes to Twitter, don't put it all on there. That's such a mistake. Give them a taste, not the whole meal. Keep them wanting more."

To see the full interview with Gothy Kendoll at RuPaul's DragCon, check out the video below.