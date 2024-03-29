Johnny Sibilly hard launches new bf, Phillip Davis—here's what we know

Johnny Sibilly is officially off the market, and fans are dying to know more about his new boyfriend!

The Pose actor shared a pic earlier this week that showed him cuddling with his new guy, Phillip Davis. He later confirmed to Out that this was indeed a “hard launch” of their relationship.

@johnnysibilly/Twitter However, this wasn’t the first time Sibilly and Davis have posted pics together. Fans had noticed Davis popping up in a couple of Sibilly’s social media posts in recent weeks, although none of them were quite as cozy as the most recent snap.

As hyped (and occasionally jealous) as fans are that Sibilly has a new boyfriend, not too much seems to be known about Davis as of yet. But here are a few facts we’ve managed to pick up:

He lives in South Florida. See on Instagram

He’s a former gymnast and cheerleader.

He’s a Beyoncé fan.

He’s also a Lady Gaga fan. See on Instagram