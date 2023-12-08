Lady Bunny Bought Shady Holiday Gifts For Other Queens (Exclusive)

Lady Bunny is feeling the Christmas spirit early this year, and no drag queens are safe.

The legendary drag queen and DJ is hitting the road for her holiday special, Lady Bunny: A Very Blue X-Mas, and she's taking no prisoners along the way. From raunchy rewrites of classic Christmas carols to digs at popular drag queens, no topic is off-limits for the New York icon.

"Christmas is a good pocket for me to be in because everybody knows those songs. If you're parodying a song that you know never took off, like say, something on a Sharon Needles album, then nobody knows what the parody is," she tells The Advocate Channel.

Lady Bunny shades 'Drag Race' queens in Christmas special Bunny shares that she's been in the holiday spirit recently, especially after receiving early gifts from some of her fellow queens. She decided to repay the favor by getting her shopping done ahead of schedule, telling us just exactly what was on her list. "I just got a gift from Alaska, her 'Red For Filth' cologne," she says, spraying it on herself. "Oh, see, that reminds me of Alaska. Smells like it came from a stable. Some say she has a horse face — some say I do too, if I lose weight." "But I've been getting in my my little Christmas things together, and to be nice to Alaska, I bought her a wonderful gift: RuPaul's book," Bunny continues, bursting into a laugh. "And because Bianca Del Rio is such a dreadful person, I got her something really awful: the audio version of RuPaul's new book." .