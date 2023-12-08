Scroll To Top
Lady Bunny Bought Shady Holiday Gifts For Other Queens (Exclusive)

Lady Bunny
Steven Menendez via Lady Bunny

Lady Bunny tells The Advocate Channel about her holiday special Lady Bunny: A Very Blue X-Mas, and the drag queens who made her naughty list.

Lady Bunny is feeling the Christmas spirit early this year, and no drag queens are safe.

The legendary drag queen and DJ is hitting the road for her holiday special, Lady Bunny: A Very Blue X-Mas, and she's taking no prisoners along the way. From raunchy rewrites of classic Christmas carols to digs at popular drag queens, no topic is off-limits for the New York icon.

"Christmas is a good pocket for me to be in because everybody knows those songs. If you're parodying a song that you know never took off, like say, something on a Sharon Needles album, then nobody knows what the parody is," she tells The Advocate Channel.

Lady Bunny shades 'Drag Race' queens in Christmas special

Bunny shares that she's been in the holiday spirit recently, especially after receiving early gifts from some of her fellow queens. She decided to repay the favor by getting her shopping done ahead of schedule, telling us just exactly what was on her list.

"I just got a gift from Alaska, her 'Red For Filth' cologne," she says, spraying it on herself. "Oh, see, that reminds me of Alaska. Smells like it came from a stable. Some say she has a horse face — some say I do too, if I lose weight."

"But I've been getting in my my little Christmas things together, and to be nice to Alaska, I bought her a wonderful gift: RuPaul's book," Bunny continues, bursting into a laugh. "And because Bianca Del Rio is such a dreadful person, I got her something really awful: the audio version of RuPaul's new book."

.

Image courtesy of Project Publicity

Lady Bunny: A Very Blue X-Mas gives Bunny's "trademark potty-mouthed parody treatment" to over 30 Christmas anthems, with classics such as "Rudolpho the Uncut Reindeer" and “I Saw Daddy Fisting Santa Claus.” The special also includes her own rendition of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," which shades several popular Drag Race queens.

As Bunny reads: "'Twas the night before Christmas and all through my den, not a Hunter Biden was hitting the crack pipe again. / The food was as fried as a Dita Ritz wig, and the party was as cancelled as an Anetra gig. / It was one place where laughter never ever flows: it's called Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme's holiday shows. / Away to the windows, I heard something boozy, but it was just Matthew Perry in his Jacuzzi. / Then what to my horrified eyes should appear? Oh, shit. Lady Bunny impersonator Trixie is here."

The show opens in New York City Dec. 7 through the 15. She moves to Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, with two shows at Oscars in Palm Springs on Dec. 21, another in San Francisco's Oasis on Dec. 23, and finally at Hamburger Mary's in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Dec. 30.

Bunny also says that she has a new original song debuting in the show, and while the title is "too scandalous" to share now, she says it "addresses some weight loss rumors."

She reveals: "I didn't lose any weight."

For Lady Bunny's full interview, visit Pride's new sister publication, The Advocate Channel

