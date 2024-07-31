Scroll To Top
Interviews

Lawrence Chaney wants you to know she loves Sniffies & ‘desperately’ wants to do 'All Stars'

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner wants another crown and she's not afraid to say it.

rickycornish

She'll show you her shag-pipes!

Lawrence Chaney won over the hearts of Drag Race fans all around the world when she took home the crown on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Since then, the queen has taken on stages around the world including international tours and by performing regularly at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

While Chaney may have a new beau now, the star certainly got into plenty of shenanigans while living in Sin City.

"I have an amazing partner now, but before that, I found out from Alexis Mateo what Sniffies was and my life was changed. I had people messaging me on Grindr saying, 'Can I bing bang bong your guts?' It was awful. He did, but it was really embarrassing. Sniffies cuts to the cock! I think it's amazing," Chaney tells PRIDE.

Besides her horny antics, Chaney is determined to compete again on Drag Race and she's not afraid to let the world know.

After all, RuPaul stopped by her booth at DragCon and took some time to catch up with the queen before the doors opened to the public. Catch the amazing moment in the clip above!

"I really want to be back on Drag Race. I need them to find a way to include winners in things. I want to be on an All Winners season of Drag Race. World of Wonder, please hit me up. I am desperate. I am foreign and I am desperate. I will do anything! Please let it be known."

To see the full hilarious interview with Lawrence Chaney at DragCon, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

