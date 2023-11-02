Lawrence Chaney Slams Former Managers: 'Show Me The Money'

Quite a bit of drama has been going on in the RuPaul’s Drag Race queendom, particularly with contestants from international franchises and the people they hired to represent them for touring and media opportunities.

The latest queen to join this reckoning of Drag Race alumni opening up about bad experiences with managers is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two winner Lawrence Chaney. On Wednesday, November 1, the Scottish drag superstar took to Instagram to share her experiences.

“In January of this year, I took action legal action against my old TV/media representative for monies owed,” the Drag Race UK winner wrote via Instagram story. “Some money was recovered. However, over £30,000 GBP was still owed to me that I was not paid.”

Chaney added, “They are currently in the process of liquidating their company. They have seemingly started up a new company called ‘SMTM Global,’ [which] stands for ‘Show Me The Money.’ So, respectfully… Show me the money!!!”