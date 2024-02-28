Adult star Max Lorde breaks down THAT viral video about his bottoming tips

Once again, Max Lorde has broken the Internet.

The pornstar has gone viral quite a few times and this year's GayVN Awards are no exception.

When asked about his pre-shoot bottoming regimen on this year's red carpet, the star gagged everyone when he revealed that he'll sometimes take up to ten Imodium tablets before filming a scene.

Since that clip has made its rounds on social media, Lorde is now saying that other pornstars are starting to distance themselves from the adult entertainer.

"Some people are blocking me. Some people are talking bad about me," Lorde says. "If you read the package label on Imodium, you can take up to 16 milligrams a day. That's eight tablets. I'm only two off!"

Despite some of the backlash, Lorde is clapping back at his haters and fellow pornstars by clearing up his comments on the red carpet.

"They're complaining, but I'm never dirty. You're complaining about my bottom skills, but I've never had an issue, so what's the problem? In the nicest way, why are you guys talking? I'm not actually taking ten Imodiums right after I have McDonald's."

Although some people haven't been too kind, the star has also received a lot of positive messages checking in on his health.

"Nobody should be upset. I do love the concern some people have, but showing concern and passing judgement are two different things. It's a moment. I'm just taking it in with my Imodium!"

Lorde debuted in porn back in 2020, so he's filmed tons of bottoming videos throughout the years. He affirms everyone that he's totally healthy and has no issues with his body.

"My stomach is alright. I am healthy and okay. I'm not actively taking Imodiums all the time. This weekend, I have to go to Ohio for a gangbang. I'm probably going to take four or five Imodiums. I would rather take some Imodiums than starve myself. I want everyone to know I'm healthy and safe."

It'd be one thing if just the Imodium comment had people talking, but Lorde also revealed that he'll occasionally douche up to two hours before his scenes to make sure he's prepared.

"When I first started, it would take two hours. Now that I know my body, sometimes it takes two hours, but sometimes it takes 30 minutes. Sometimes it takes 15 minutes. It really just depends and I'm not the only one. There were some other bottoms and they acted shook. I know [they] take that long to douche. Don't act like it's a surprise."

To see the full interview with Max Lorde, check out the video below.