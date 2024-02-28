Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Max Lorde breaks down THAT viral video about his bottoming tips

Adult star Max Lorde breaks down THAT viral video about his bottoming tips

Max Lorde
Instagram @princemaxlorde

In an exclusive interview with PRIDE, the star is clarifying his pre-shoot regimine.

rickycornish

Once again, Max Lorde has broken the Internet.

The pornstar has gone viral quite a few times and this year's GayVN Awards are no exception.

When asked about his pre-shoot bottoming regimen on this year's red carpet, the star gagged everyone when he revealed that he'll sometimes take up to ten Imodium tablets before filming a scene.

Since that clip has made its rounds on social media, Lorde is now saying that other pornstars are starting to distance themselves from the adult entertainer.

"Some people are blocking me. Some people are talking bad about me," Lorde says. "If you read the package label on Imodium, you can take up to 16 milligrams a day. That's eight tablets. I'm only two off!"

Despite some of the backlash, Lorde is clapping back at his haters and fellow pornstars by clearing up his comments on the red carpet.

"They're complaining, but I'm never dirty. You're complaining about my bottom skills, but I've never had an issue, so what's the problem? In the nicest way, why are you guys talking? I'm not actually taking ten Imodiums right after I have McDonald's."

Although some people haven't been too kind, the star has also received a lot of positive messages checking in on his health.

"Nobody should be upset. I do love the concern some people have, but showing concern and passing judgement are two different things. It's a moment. I'm just taking it in with my Imodium!"

Lorde debuted in porn back in 2020, so he's filmed tons of bottoming videos throughout the years. He affirms everyone that he's totally healthy and has no issues with his body.

"My stomach is alright. I am healthy and okay. I'm not actively taking Imodiums all the time. This weekend, I have to go to Ohio for a gangbang. I'm probably going to take four or five Imodiums. I would rather take some Imodiums than starve myself. I want everyone to know I'm healthy and safe."

It'd be one thing if just the Imodium comment had people talking, but Lorde also revealed that he'll occasionally douche up to two hours before his scenes to make sure he's prepared.

"When I first started, it would take two hours. Now that I know my body, sometimes it takes two hours, but sometimes it takes 30 minutes. Sometimes it takes 15 minutes. It really just depends and I'm not the only one. There were some other bottoms and they acted shook. I know [they] take that long to douche. Don't act like it's a surprise."

To see the full interview with Max Lorde, check out the video below.

Adult Star Max Lorde Breaks Down His Viral Video About His Bottoming Tipsyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralLove&SexHealthEntertainmentEventsSexCelebritiesHomosexual
lgbtq+max lordesexy picsadult contentadult entertainmentadult filmgaygay pornpornpornstarsexhealth
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio