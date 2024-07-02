These stories will leave you shocked... literally.

Nurse Blake is the viral sensation who took the internet by storm with his hysterical videos parodying all of the craziness that medical professionals deal with on a daily basis.

The star's popularity has grown around the world and he's bringing plenty of funny material to cities across the US on The Shock Advised Comedy Tour.

"I never imagined that I would ever be doing comedy. I wouldn't trade it for the world. Nursing is not easy. I just needed an outlet to connect with others and share my story. Nurses from all over the world were relating to it, so now I make videos and do comedy," Blake says.

While many people may know Blake as the comedian he is today, his journey up until now hasn't been easy. However, he's decided to poke fun at his trauma as a way to heal.

"I share my story from going through gay conversion therapy when I was younger to getting into nursing school. Nurses are crazy. We are wild. If I'm in your city doing a show and there's an emergency, don't go to the hospital. Have the ambulance drop you off at the theater, because that's where all of the healthcare workers are going to be."

The star went to conversion therapy at a very young age. Although it was an extremely difficult time of his life, Blake says he learned quite a few spicy tricks with other people enrolled in the program.

"I was outed by one of my family members when I was 15. I recommend that you advocate to end conversation therapy, but there's thousands of gay guys in conversion therapy, so that's where I learned all my best tricks."

If you're curious to know one of the hot tips he learned, Blake had no problem spilling the tea.

"One of my really good tricks is ice water and hot tea. Your hot man is there with a little blindfold on. Go back and forth between the ice water and hot tea and it is the best experience. They will love you. They will marry you. Make sure the water is not too hot you guys!"

As if conversion therapy isn't enough of a wild experience, Blake has also seen some of the wildest things you can imagine while working as a nurse.

"I witness a lot of stuff. There's a patient that came in and we knew he had something in his butt, but it also smelled really good in the ER. He had a Febreze can up his ass! I've seen it all. Light bulbs. A pickle jar. Be careful out there you guys. I love pickles, but not that much."

The Shock Advised Comedy Tour begins this fall and fans can get tickets here. To see the full interview with Nurse Blake, check out the video below.