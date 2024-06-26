Moms for Liberty chair goes VIRAL for full Karen meltdown over fab drag queens

Moms for Liberty is in the news again today, this time because one of their members had a complete Karen meltdown after noticing drag queens in the hotel lobby where she was staying.
Beth Bourne, chair of the California chapter of the far-right extremist group Moms for Liberty, has gone viral on social media after featuring in a video where she was seen confronting drag queens in the lobby of the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.
Hawaii-area drag queen Marina del Rey posted a video of the verbal battering she took first on Facebook and then on Instagram. The video shows Bourne recording a video with her cell phone and shouting at the drag queens who were minding their own business in the hotel's lobby.
"I paid to be a customer at a hotel where I thought you believed that women were real," said Bourne, who clearly believes that loud equals right. "That because you put on makeup, because you're wearing high heels, because you have a Barbie outfit on, that you don't think this is degrading? This is misogyny."
But she didn't stop there; not only did she assert that drag is somehow "degrading" to women, but then she tried and went right into another favorite anti-trans conservative talking point.
"Are you a man pretending to be a woman? What do you think about my son who might think that he can put on makeup and put on fancy clothing and high heels and have his penis cut off and take estrogen so he can grow fake boobs like those," she continued. "Yeah, this is so degrading."
Her tirade is not only hateful but also completely ludicrous and out of touch because genital surgeries are not performedon children. Period.
The idea that the mere presence of drag queens somehow hurts children is absurd and has been repeated ad nauseam by conservatives for decades, and frankly, it's getting tired. Not only do you hate queer people, but you're also boring.
While Vacation Karen was busy being loudly wrong about everything, del Rey and the other drag queens, dressed as hotel employees making a video for an upcoming pageant, remained calm in the face of Bourne's shouting.
We have to mind our business when Republicans sport MAGA hats or other ridiculous Trump merch, so they need to learn to mind their own business when they spot a fabulous drag queen.
The fact that Bourne is part of Moms for Liberty is the least surprising thing about this incident. The nonprofit that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated an anti-government extremist group has only been around since 2020 but has been mired in controversy since its inception. Tennessee Moms for Liberty member Keri Blair was arrested for shoplifting at Target, and co-founder Bridget Ziegler was caught on video having a sexual relationship with other women despite devoting her life to fighting to strip the LGBTQ+ community of rights.
It's almost like they're just terrible people.
Bourne, who works for the University of California Davis, is well known for her terrible anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs, which are especially tragic considering she was an 18-year-old nonbinary child who she is estranged from, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Luckily, Bourne wasn't allowed to continue berating the innocent drag queens and was forced to leave. "According to the hotel security staff, a female guest was yelling loudly at and recording other guests in the lobby. At the hotel's request, the female was issued a trespass warning and removed from the property without further incident," a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson told The Advocate.
The altercation hasn't stopped the resort from going ahead with its Pride Month celebrations. On Sunday, the Alohilani Resort is hosting a drag brunch. We love to see it!
"This incident reminds us why we even have Pride in the first place," Marina said in an interview with The Advocate. "Opposition isn't new. It comes with the territory, but you still show up."
We love to see Karens lose and queer joy win, especially during Pride Month!
Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Bourne's rant.