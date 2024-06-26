Moms for Liberty chair goes VIRAL for full Karen meltdown over fab drag queens

Moms for Liberty is in the news again today, this time because one of their members had a complete Karen meltdown after noticing drag queens in the hotel lobby where she was staying.

Beth Bourne, chair of the California chapter of the far-right extremist group Moms for Liberty, has gone viral on social media after featuring in a video where she was seen confronting drag queens in the lobby of the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

Hawaii-area drag queen Marina del Rey posted a video of the verbal battering she took first on Facebook and then on Instagram. The video shows Bourne recording a video with her cell phone and shouting at the drag queens who were minding their own business in the hotel's lobby.

"I paid to be a customer at a hotel where I thought you believed that women were real," said Bourne, who clearly believes that loud equals right. "That because you put on makeup, because you're wearing high heels, because you have a Barbie outfit on, that you don't think this is degrading? This is misogyny."