Scroll To Top
News

Moms for Liberty chair goes VIRAL for full Karen meltdown over fab drag queens

Moms for Liberty chair goes VIRAL for full Karen meltdown over fab drag queens

Moms for Liberty chair Beth Bourne yelled at drag queen Marina del Rey at a hotel in Hawaii
Instagram (@marina_delrey2000)

Beth Bourne's hateful rant was caught on tape and now the internet knows exactly what kind of person she is!

Moms for Liberty is in the news again today, this time because one of their members had a complete Karen meltdown after noticing drag queens in the hotel lobby where she was staying.

Beth Bourne, chair of the California chapter of the far-right extremist group Moms for Liberty, has gone viral on social media after featuring in a video where she was seen confronting drag queens in the lobby of the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

Hawaii-area drag queen Marina del Rey posted a video of the verbal battering she took first on Facebook and then on Instagram. The video shows Bourne recording a video with her cell phone and shouting at the drag queens who were minding their own business in the hotel's lobby.

"I paid to be a customer at a hotel where I thought you believed that women were real," said Bourne, who clearly believes that loud equals right. "That because you put on makeup, because you're wearing high heels, because you have a Barbie outfit on, that you don't think this is degrading? This is misogyny."

But she didn't stop there; not only did she assert that drag is somehow "degrading" to women, but then she tried and went right into another favorite anti-trans conservative talking point.

"Are you a man pretending to be a woman? What do you think about my son who might think that he can put on makeup and put on fancy clothing and high heels and have his penis cut off and take estrogen so he can grow fake boobs like those," she continued. "Yeah, this is so degrading."

Her tirade is not only hateful but also completely ludicrous and out of touch because genital surgeries are not performedon children. Period.

The idea that the mere presence of drag queens somehow hurts children is absurd and has been repeated ad nauseam by conservatives for decades, and frankly, it's getting tired. Not only do you hate queer people, but you're also boring.

While Vacation Karen was busy being loudly wrong about everything, del Rey and the other drag queens, dressed as hotel employees making a video for an upcoming pageant, remained calm in the face of Bourne's shouting.

We have to mind our business when Republicans sport MAGA hats or other ridiculous Trump merch, so they need to learn to mind their own business when they spot a fabulous drag queen.

The fact that Bourne is part of Moms for Liberty is the least surprising thing about this incident. The nonprofit that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated an anti-government extremist group has only been around since 2020 but has been mired in controversy since its inception. Tennessee Moms for Liberty member Keri Blair was arrested for shoplifting at Target, and co-founder Bridget Ziegler was caught on video having a sexual relationship with other women despite devoting her life to fighting to strip the LGBTQ+ community of rights.

It's almost like they're just terrible people.

Bourne, who works for the University of California Davis, is well known for her terrible anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs, which are especially tragic considering she was an 18-year-old nonbinary child who she is estranged from, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Luckily, Bourne wasn't allowed to continue berating the innocent drag queens and was forced to leave. "According to the hotel security staff, a female guest was yelling loudly at and recording other guests in the lobby. At the hotel's request, the female was issued a trespass warning and removed from the property without further incident," a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson told The Advocate.

The altercation hasn't stopped the resort from going ahead with its Pride Month celebrations. On Sunday, the Alohilani Resort is hosting a drag brunch. We love to see it!

"This incident reminds us why we even have Pride in the first place," Marina said in an interview with The Advocate. "Opposition isn't new. It comes with the territory, but you still show up."

We love to see Karens lose and queer joy win, especially during Pride Month!

Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Bourne's rant.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLGBTQ+DragQueens
alohilani resort waikiki beachbeth bournedrag queenshawaiimarina del reymoms for libertynewsviral video
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

52 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio