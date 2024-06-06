The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' is breaking down this week's INCREDIBLE queer episode

Now it really feels like Pride Month!

Pretty Little Liars is an iconic show that everyone has either watched or heard of and the modern reboot is certainly no exception.

Season two (dubbed as Summer School) has all of the same exciting and mysterious moments that made the OG series a pop culture phenomenon, but the latest episode is setting new heights for LGBTQ+ representation.

Without giving too much away, all of the heavy storylines that drive the dark nature of the show take a backseat once all of the characters come together to celebrate Pride in an epic pool party that fans have to see to believe.

"I remember reading episode six and just being so blown away by the amount that was able to be fit into one episode. I think I'm most excited for the representation that's done in such an exciting, happy, and honest way," Bailee Madison tells PRIDE.

The pool party doesn't just feature the show's main cast in a light and fun scene. It also showcases plenty of new faces and background characters that represent every walk of life in the LGBTQ+ community.

"We had the pleasure of getting to work with the most amazing humans who came out as their truest, best selves. Everyone felt an overwhelming amount of love. We get to be a vessel for people to feel seen, heard, and loved," Madison says.

"It shows possibility, but also reality. That's hope and it's grounded in truth. I really think it has impact," Annabeth Gish adds.

"All of the background artists were queer kids! They would come up to us and talk to us about their experience and how amazing it was to be on an inclusive set. It was a really special thing," Jordan Gonzalez shares.

As LGBTQ+ equality continues to serve as a hot button issue all around the world, the Pretty Little Liars couldn't be more grateful that their show can insight change and bring comfort at a time it's needed most.

"I think it's so fantastic. Everyone deserves to see themselves in a way that feels fun and not tragic all the time," Zaria says.

"People are seeing themselves in it and to describe it as a comfort show? What more could you have? That puts a smile on my face," Mallory Bechtel adds.

Outside of the colorful and vibrant pool party, fans will see Noa (played by Maia Reficco) reach a very pivotal point in her coming out journey that will resonate with anyone who's had their own tough experience accepting their sexuality or identity.

"I am so happy. It's so rewarding to get to play on screen. As a queer person, I really am so proud to be telling this story. Noa is confused about a lot of things, but her sexuality isn't one of them. I love the way that story is told. This one hits home with me," Reficco shares.

One of the most beautiful aspects to Summer School is that many of the people involved with the show, on and off camera, proudly identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"As someone who identifies as queer, I think it's beautiful the way that our characters were written. We didn't have to come out. We get to just exist in our bodies, but that doesn't negate the fact that there are real stakes and real threats to our lives. I love that that conversation came up," Malia Pyles says.

"Especially as queer people, as women, as people of color... those are such big motivators to why we do what we do and to be the person that we wish we could have seen on TV growing up," Reficco adds.

Even PLL's creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, made sure this Pride episode would really make an impact for all audiences watching at home.

"Episode six is literally our Pride episode [with our] epic Pride pool party. All of our queer characters are there. All of our ally characters are there. The horror stops and it's this beautiful moment in time. It's such a meaningful storyline for a lot of the queer writers, a lot of the queer cast members, and it's a pretty special episode," Aguirre-Sacasa says.

"That's what we want to be known for... pushing the horror gay agenda! That's the tea and serve it hot," Bring adds.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is streaming now on Max.