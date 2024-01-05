Scroll To Top
​Janel Parrish is ready to reunite with the OG 'Pretty Little Liars' cast for a new movie

Courtesy of Michael Becker / FOX

Following her impressive run on The Masked Singer, the star is manifesting big projects for 2024.

rickycornish

Could "A" make a return?

Pretty much everyone and their mother has heard of Pretty Little Liars and all of the intense drama that went down on the iconic drama.

Spoiler alert in case you haven't seen the show just yet.... but Janel Parrish shocked fans around the world when it was discovered that her character, Mona, was secretly the show's villain "A."

"I'm so grateful. Mona is still my favorite I've ever played. Period," Parrish tells PRIDE.

Pretty Little Liars has become a huge success in modern television with three spin-offs debuting since the original series premiered in 2010.

Although fans have been fed with quite a few spin-offs, even Parrish agrees with the fans that the OG cast members need to reunite in some capacity.

"I miss Mona. I will always happily be Mona. I've been manifesting an OG PLL movie. It may be time. Let's do it!"

At the height of the show's popularity, Pretty Little Liars raised a generation of plenty of young adults and teenagers. With the cast composed of Parrish, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and more... PLL is known for quite a few iconic moments.

"I don't know if anything can top the 'A' reveal, because that was such a big moment for me and I was terrified. 'A' had been built up for seasons. They gave me so much love, so thank you fans! Another really iconic moment was when I got to sing on the show... specifically the 'Jailhouse Rock' dream sequence."

Speaking of singing, Parrish just came in second place on the recent season of The Masked Singer and had a blast going back to her musical roots on the hit show.

"Singing was my first love. It's the thing I ever did as a kid. This felt like my coming out party as a singer! I was met with nothing but love and it really helped me fall back in love with singing. I'm putting singing back on the table and it's because of the show and all of the love everyone gave me."

To see the full interview with Janel Parrish, check out the video below.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

