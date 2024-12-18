Jonathan Van Ness says the ‘Queer Eye’ cast ‘makes out ferociously’ on season 9

We're finally getting a spicy season of Queer Eye and the timing couldn't be better.

After all, Jeremiah Brent replaces Bobby Berk and joins Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France as the Fab Five invades Las Vegas for a sinful season nine.

Everyone knows a trip to Sin City has shenanigans at every corner and the Queer Eye cast indulged in plenty of steamy fun while filming the new season.

"We did go out! Mommies had a few nights out. We went to Piranha a few times! I had one of the best times," France tells PRIDE.

"At the end of episode ten, it's a Queer Eye first, there's a five-way spitting tongue kiss. We all start making out ferociously. There's so much kissing," Van Ness adds.

In true Queer Eye fashion, the hosts don't hold back on any of the details and jump right into the good stuff.

"I instigate [the kissing]. I've got a very large tongue and they all just took turns on the tongue," France says.

"It's so long and wet," Van Ness adds.

Talk about a very close group for Brent to be joining in Vegas! Besides all of the making out, the famous designer was beyond grateful and thrilled to join the iconic show.

"I didn't quite anticipate how important these relationships would be to me. When we started doing this show, it became really obvious how fantastic they are. I adore them and love all of them," Brent shares.

Of course, it also wouldn't be another uplifting season of Queer Eye without all of the local heroes that the Fab Five help every episode.

"The heroes were just beyond! The heroes gave back to Vegas. For us to help them out and give back to them was pretty amazing," Brown says.

"Las Vegas is a living, breathing ecosystem. It was so wonderful to offer a glimpse behind the velvet rope as to what really happens. It got me excited for more seasons to come," Porowski adds.

The new season of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix. To see the full interview with the Fab Five, check out the video at the top of the page.