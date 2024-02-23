Could Jeremiah Brent be replacing Bobby Berk on 'Queer Eye?'

Now that Bobby Berk’s final season of Queer Eye has dropped on Netflix, fans have been curious — and wary — to discover who might replace him in the iconic Fab Five revival. And Jeremiah Brent might just have his hat in the ring.

The HGTV designer recently spoke to People about his new book, The Space That Keeps You, before the conversation took a turn towards him being a “fan-favorite” to step up and take on the role of designer for Queer Eye.

“I’m open to anything,” Brent said. “I love those boys. I’m friends with them, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what the show does and what it represents. It’s what matters most to me about design, so you never know. I’m open to anything that life presents.”

Brent founded an interior design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, in 2011, and has starred in several home renovation shows alongside his husband, fellow designer Nate Berkus.

Rumors and theories have abounded in the three months since Berk announced his departure. The interior designer even told People in early February that he believes he already knows who his replacement is going to be.

“I hear somebody — I can’t say who, because I don’t know 100% — but if it is who I think it is, I think they’re gonna be amazing,” he said. “I can’t say who because it’s not my place to do so, but I’ve known them for years. And I think they’re gonna do great.”

Berk and Brent do follow one another on Instagram, although that’s hardly a confirmation of anything. But if Brent’s declaration that he’s friends with “those boys” includes Berk, we might just be a little closer to what Berk was keeping mum in his discussion with the same publication in the same month.

But ultimately, the only thing we know for sure at this point is that fans are going to be watching closely to see if whoever steps in to fill Berk’s shoes can match the dynamic of the original cast that made the world fall in love.