The Fab Five officially has their new member & he's perfect

Ever since Bobby Berk announced that he was consciously uncoupling from the Fab Five fans of the Netflix series have been wondering who would fill his designer shoes.

Today we know the answer. According to Entertainment Weekly interior designer Jeremiah Brent will be joining the cast as the design expert in season 9 of Queer Eye. He will be joining the returning cast of Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness when they head to Las Vegas for a new round of life-changing makeovers.