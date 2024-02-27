Scroll To Top
TV

The Fab Five officially has their new member & he's perfect

The Fab Five officially has their new member & he's perfect

The cast of Queer eye
Courtesy of Netflix

After Bobby Berk stepped away from his role on the hit Netflix makeover series, a new designer has been named.

rachiepants

Ever since Bobby Berk announced that he was consciously uncoupling from the Fab Five fans of the Netflix series have been wondering who would fill his designer shoes.

Today we know the answer. According to Entertainment Weekly interior designer Jeremiah Brent will be joining the cast as the design expert in season 9 of Queer Eye. He will be joining the returning cast of Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness when they head to Las Vegas for a new round of life-changing makeovers.

Brent first rose to prominence on the Rachel Zoe Project working as a styling assistant for the titular stylist to the stars. Following that he went on to host Home Made Simple on the OWN network and also started on Say I Do, on Netflix.

Brent is married to interior designer Nate Beruks who he starred alongside on a handful of shows including Nate & Jeremiah by Design, HGTV's Nate & Jeremiah Save My House, and The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project the latter of which saw the couple helping families make over thier current homes into thier dream homes — so honestly, he's perfectly suited for this new gig.

While we wait for Brent to make his highly anticipated premiere on the show, it's a perfect time to catch up on all eight previous seasons of Queer Eye, now airing on Netflix.

TVEntertainmentCelebrities
nate berkusqueer eyeantoni porowskibobby berkfab fivejeremiah brentjonathan van nesskaramo brownnetflix seriestan france
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio