The Fab Five officially has their new member & he's perfect
After Bobby Berk stepped away from his role on the hit Netflix makeover series, a new designer has been named.
Ever since Bobby Berk announced that he was consciously uncoupling from the Fab Five fans of the Netflix series have been wondering who would fill his designer shoes.
Today we know the answer. According to Entertainment Weekly interior designer Jeremiah Brent will be joining the cast as the design expert in season 9 of Queer Eye. He will be joining the returning cast of Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness when they head to Las Vegas for a new round of life-changing makeovers.
Brent first rose to prominence on the Rachel Zoe Project working as a styling assistant for the titular stylist to the stars. Following that he went on to host Home Made Simple on the OWN network and also started on Say I Do, on Netflix.
Brent is married to interior designer Nate Beruks who he starred alongside on a handful of shows including Nate & Jeremiah by Design, HGTV's Nate & Jeremiah Save My House, and The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project the latter of which saw the couple helping families make over thier current homes into thier dream homes — so honestly, he's perfectly suited for this new gig.While we wait for Brent to make his highly anticipated premiere on the show, it's a perfect time to catch up on all eight previous seasons of Queer Eye, now airing on Netflix.