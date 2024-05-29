Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Leisha Hailey, Rosie O’Donnell & Kim Dickens at an WNBA game together — we're SCREAMING

Four white women sitting in second row floor seats at the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever basketball game at the Crypto.com arena. They are, from left to right: Kim Dickens, a 58-year-old with shoulder length blonde hair and a medium-wash denim jacket, Leisha Hailey, a 52-year-old with shoulder length blonde hair, a white sweatshirt, and black jeans, Rosie O'Donnell, a 62-year-old with short, pushed back, silver hair, round, dark rimmed glasses, a white chore coat style jacket, and blue jeans, and Vivienne Rose O'Donnell, a 21-year-old with chest length blonde hair that's been put into a braid and sits over her left shoulder, reflective aviator sunglasses, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Courtesy of Leisha Hailey via Instagram

I can only assume they left the game to then go listen to The Indigo Girls while building a deck.

History was made at the WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Indiana Fever this Memorial Day weekend. No, I’m not talking about Caitlin Clark becoming the first rookie to record 30 points, 3 blocks, and 3 steals in a single game — that was on Tuesday. I’m talking about what may have been the gayest way to spend a Friday night one can think of: Leisha Hailey, Kim Dickens, and Rosie O’Donnell getting together for a WNBA game.

The Sapphics just can't stop winning!

Hailey, musician, podcast host, and former star of The L Wordand The L Word: Generation Q, posted photos of her and actressO’Donnell at the Sparks v. Fever game this on Friday. Hailey was accompanied by her partner, actress and musician Dickens. For her plus one, Rosie brought her daughter, Vivienne. The four had floor seats for a tight game which ultimately ended 78-73, the Fever’s first win this season. While disappointing for Hailey, a Sparks fan, both she and O’Donnell have posted to Instagram with excitement and support for seeing Caitlin Clark play.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to see the celesbians out and about at a basketball game. It’s a known fact that queer women love the women’s basketball. Whether on the court or simply spectating, I doubt this is the last famous lesbian spotting of the WNBA season.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentSports
leisha haileyrosie o'donnellcaitlin clarkindiana feverkim dickenslos angeles sparkssportswnbacelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Read Full Bio