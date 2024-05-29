Leisha Hailey, Rosie O’Donnell & Kim Dickens at an WNBA game together — we're SCREAMING

History was made at the WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Indiana Fever this Memorial Day weekend. No, I’m not talking about Caitlin Clark becoming the first rookie to record 30 points, 3 blocks, and 3 steals in a single game — that was on Tuesday. I’m talking about what may have been the gayest way to spend a Friday night one can think of: Leisha Hailey, Kim Dickens, and Rosie O’Donnell getting together for a WNBA game.

The Sapphics just can't stop winning!