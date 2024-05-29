Leisha Hailey, Rosie O’Donnell & Kim Dickens at an WNBA game together — we're SCREAMING

History was made at the WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Indiana Fever this Memorial Day weekend. No, I’m not talking about Caitlin Clark becoming the first rookie to record 30 points, 3 blocks, and 3 steals in a single game — that was on Tuesday. I’m talking about what may have been the gayest way to spend a Friday night one can think of: Leisha Hailey, Kim Dickens, and Rosie O’Donnell getting together for a WNBA game.
The Sapphics just can't stop winning!
Hailey, musician, podcast host, and former star of The L Wordand The L Word: Generation Q, posted photos of her and actressO’Donnell at the Sparks v. Fever game this on Friday. Hailey was accompanied by her partner, actress and musician Dickens. For her plus one, Rosie brought her daughter, Vivienne. The four had floor seats for a tight game which ultimately ended 78-73, the Fever’s first win this season. While disappointing for Hailey, a Sparks fan, both she and O’Donnell have posted to Instagram with excitement and support for seeing Caitlin Clark play.
It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to see the celesbians out and about at a basketball game. It’s a known fact that queer women love the women’s basketball. Whether on the court or simply spectating, I doubt this is the last famous lesbian spotting of the WNBA season.