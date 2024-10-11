How to date a girl: 15 ways to woo your first date

Shutterstock
Don't panic!
Ugh, first-date nerves. They're literally the worst, right? You want to make a good impression on this cute girl, but you don't want to come off as anxious. Don't worry, these tips will help your first time out go incredibly well.
Put away your phone
Listen we get it, the urge to grab your phone and just take a quick peek is intense. But on a date, it's time to put that phone away for real. And we’re not just saying face down on the table, but deep in your pocket or at the bottom of your purse. You’re here to get to know someone better, so give her your full attention.
This is a conversation, not a performance
Everyone wants to make a good first impression on a date, but don't get so lost in the desire to razzle-dazzle her that you don't let her see who you are, or get to know her at all. This is a conversation, you're not on the clock to be the night's entertainment. Besides, that kind of “pick me energy,” not cute.
Keep it positive
The last several years have been hard, particularly for queer folks, so it can be very tempting to fall into a pattern of negativity and complaining. But girl, this is supposed to be fun! Keep it light and positive and show her why you’re so fun to be around — and why’d she want to do this all over again, soon.
Do your research
Get to know her a little over text or IM first. This will help you have some really sweet conversation topics during your date and figure out more about your common interests.
Arrive a little early
Not too early, you don't want to wait for half an hour. But even just five or six minutes goes a long way. Plus, there's nothing more embarassing than waiting 30 or 45 mintues for a date to arrive. Trust me, been there on both sides: not fun.
Bring up things you remember about her
There's no better way to make a date feel wanted than to bring up little bits of their life that you remember. Not just will you impress her, but you'll show her that you care to know more about her interests or career.
And ask her questions about herself
Show an active interest in her, and she'll be impressed that you care to know more about her. Don't overdo it, of course. You want her to return the favor!
Compliment her outfit
Of course she looks good in it, so tell her she looks good in it.
Accept her compliments, too
No need to be shy. If she says you look stunning in that dress, then you probably do. So accept her compliments with grace and style. She'll find it cute.
Pick foods you feel comfortable eating
There's nothing worse than being a sloppy eater at a date. If you're choosing the location, pick a place with food that tastes good and won't make you drop a utensil on the floor.
Or try something different
No need to go for the standard "dinner and a movie" script. Why not go to the beach, catch a basement show, or grab ice cream? She'll be impressed by your creativity.
Be open to new ideas
She wants to go dancing in the club? Go stargazing on her apartment rooftop? Go for it. Dates are also a bit of give and take, and indulging her interests will certainly make her feel more attached to you.
Be a little flirty too
Hey, it's a date, right? Every girl is different, but a little flirtation never hurt anyone. So go ahead and tell her her tattoo is very cute. I'm sure it is.
Be you!
Chances are you're out tonight because your date already thinks you're cute or interesting. So don't worry too much, just be yourself!
Seriously though, take a deep breath
It'll be fine! Plus, she's probably a little nervous too. Talk yourself up, relax, listen to your favorite song, do whatever you need to do to get ready... and have fun!
