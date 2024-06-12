Scroll To Top
Pornhub drops shocking gay adult content insights for Pride Month 2024 (exclusive)

Pornhub Gay Porn Statistics Insights 2024 Pride Month
Shutterstock / FXQuadro

You won't believe which demographic is way more into gay spicy content than you'd expect.

rickycornish

These statistics will gag you.

Pornhub routinely releases new insights about the type of adult content people around the world love to watch and this Pride Month is no different.

Exclusively provided to Pride.com, this year's statistics for June lay out some shocking insights that you have to read to believe.

Some highlights include the following:

  • Older generations are way more likely to watch gay porn, with the 65+ age group being 104% more inclined than others.
  • The 18-24 age group shows a strong interest in the Cartoon category, with a massive 304% higher likelihood compared to other age groups.
  • Porn consumers in the state of Maine watch 28% more than the national average. On the other hand, the state of Alaska is 22% below the national average.
  • 43% of gay content is viewed by women.
  • Worldwide, bareback content is the most popular genre of gay porn watched in the United States.
Want to bring some fun facts to your next Pride event? Check out Pornhub's latest analytics by visiting the official website here.
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

