These statistics will gag you.

Pornhub routinely releases new insights about the type of adult content people around the world love to watch and this Pride Month is no different.

Exclusively provided to Pride.com, this year's statistics for June lay out some shocking insights that you have to read to believe.

Some highlights include the following:

Older generations are way more likely to watch gay porn, with the 65+ age group being 104% more inclined than others.

The 18-24 age group shows a strong interest in the Cartoon category, with a massive 304% higher likelihood compared to other age groups. Porn consumers in the state of Maine watch 28% more than the national average. On the other hand, the state of Alaska is 22% below the national average.

43% of gay content is viewed by women.

Worldwide, bareback content is the most popular genre of gay porn watched in the United States.