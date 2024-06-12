Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult entertainer Dom King teases his fans with a potential submissive era

Adult entertainer Dom King is teasing his fans with a potential submissive era

Adult Entertainer Dom King Gay Porn
Men.com

Plus, the star is revealing his dream scene partner.

rickycornish

This is the vers content we've been manifesting!

Dom King is one of the hottest porn stars to recently sign with Men.com as an exclusive model and he's been pumping out content for just over a year now.

Just in time for Pride Month, the gay model recently opened up in a new interview on his journey in the industry and what's next in terms of spicy content.

"It's been great! I'm very thankful for the success. I feel like Barbie! Every scene, I'm someone different. I get to play all these roles. I love it," King says.

Speaking of different roles, inquiring minds would love to know if Dom King could eventually flip positions and enter a submissive era. Well, it looks like fans could be in luck.

"I never say never! I could put on a good show," King shares.

If a bottoming scene is in the future, that begs the question, which lucky guy would serve as the top? King has already thought that out.

"Zeb Atlas, if we could ever come back to the industry... there's your bottoming scene for me! Bring back Zeb Atlas and I will get on all knees."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

