Scissoring vs. Tribbing: what's the difference & how to do both

Queer sex is expansive, it's creative, its only limit is the imagination of those involved. Which is to say, if you're new, it can be a little daunting. If you're looking to expand the ways you and your partners can experience pleasure together, especially in ways that prioritize non-penetrative sex, there are plenty, including tribbing and scissoring.

You might have more questions than answers at this point like: What is scissoring? What is tribbing? How do you do it? How are they different from each other? Don't panic, I promise, it's not all as complex as it sounds. With the help of some instruction your sex ed classes certainly missed, you'll be a pro in no time.

Tribadism: a brief introduction See on Instagram If sex is simply "friction that feels good," then tribadism delivers on that notion's fullest potential. "Tribadism", or "tribbing" for the cool cats out there, can be defined as "the act of rubbing genitals against a partner's body." That's it. Anytime you are humping, grinding, or scissoring against a partner's body (not just their genitals, but their hips, legs, pelvis, etc.), you're tribbing!



Tribbing vs. Scissoring: What's the difference? See on Instagram Excellent question! Scissoring is specifically genital on genital tribbing. Some people find varying degrees of success with scissoring vs. other forms of tribbing, but it's definitely a thing (despite what many have come to think). No, it's not going to look like when you made your Barbies scissor (and we know you did) because humans have joints, and fat, and can get tired in strenuous positions. But with enough practice, communication, and trouble shooting, YES it is attainable for you to scissor if you really really want to.

It's like how all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares. Scissoring is a form of tribbing, but not all tribbing has to be scissoring. Make sense?

