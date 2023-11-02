Matt Bomer is throwing it back in a new American Classic campaign for designer Todd Snyder.

The Fellow Travelers star looks as handsome as ever in a series of photographs showing off Snyder’s new winter collection, in a style that’s well-matched to his new Showtime series, which starts in the 1950s.

“From older movies I developed an appreciation of great style — Cary Grant, Paul Newman, that Ivy League look from the fifties and sixties which is why Todd’s aesthetic always speaks to that,” Bomer told The Hollywood Reporter. “The nature of fashion is that it’s constantly in flux, but there are certain staples that you can sort of ground your wardrobe with. It’s about wearing something that may be just outside of my comfort zone but also really accessible and relatable.”

The campaign was shot at the Glass House in Connecticut, the famed home of gay architect Philip Johnson that was built in the late 1940s. It’s a fitting location, as Snyder told THR his American Classics winter collection is based partly on asking himself, “What would someone like Miles Davis or Philip Johnson wear if they were arriving in New York today?”

“The only hitch was that we were shooting a winter campaign on a super hot and humid day in July,” Snyder recalled. “Matt was such a trooper even as we kept piling layers upon layers of cashmere and tweed on him. You know that old line ‘Never let them see you sweat?’ That was Matt on the shoot.”

Fans are already sharing their appreciation for the pics that have resulted from this collaboration.