The Carmilla Movie Is the Lesbian Vampire Film We've Always Wanted

That feeling when being a vampire is impacting your date night...

The hit lesbian vampire webseries Carmilla has spawned a feature film, sure to have fans' mouths watering.

The film takes place five years after vampire Carmilla has become a mortal human and has settled into a Toronto apartment with her girlfriend Laura. This exclusive clip shows their domestic bliss being threatened by Carmilla's signs of "re-vamping" as her taste for bloody bites reappears.

The film is available in 30 cities across Canada for one night only on October 26 and on VHX. Beginning October 27, you can also catch the movie on the Fullscreen video app, the exclusive streaming home of the film.