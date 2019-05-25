Spice Girls Reunion Tour Kicks Off Despite Lesbian Fling Drama

The Spice Girls have officially reunited!

Four of the five original Spice Girls performed their first concert together in seven years last night in Dublin, kicking off their 13-show UK & Ireland reunion tour.

The show was apparently plagued by sound problems, leaving some fans disappointed and forcing Mel B (aka Scary Spice) to take to Instagram stories to tell fans that “hopefully the sound and the vocals will be much much better” at the next show in Cardiff.

But overall, fans were thrilled to see 4/5ths of the ‘90s girl power group reunite, even with Victoria (aka Posh Spice) missing out on the fun.

The concert followed a fair amount of speculation that the iconic group wouldn’t make it to the stage after a small spat between Mel B and Geri Horner née Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice) threatened to tear the group apart yet again.

ICYMI, back in March, Piers Morgan goaded Scary Spice into addressing a longstanding rumor that she and Geri were an item back in the day — and she said there was some truth to it.

“It was just that once,” she said, admitting to a hook up. “We were best friends. It just happened.”

But not too long afterwards, Geri denied the claim via a spokesperson, who said it was “simply not true” and “very hurtful to her family.”

Fans around the world were concerned that this rift would halt the UK & Ireland tour before it began, and snuff out any chance of the reunion tour expanding to include the rest of the world, but it appears the girls have either made up, or are willing to put the did they/didn’t they behind them for the sake of the tour.

And if you’re one of the lucky ones getting the opportunity to see this Spice reunion, please enjoy it for the rest of us!! We will inevitably all be sitting at home waiting for YouTube clips. Hopefully with better sound.