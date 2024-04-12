Scroll To Top
Pets

Elevating pet care with TrueBlue’s all-natural ingredients

Courtesy TrueBlue

Discover how TrueBlue's innovative pet care products revolutionize grooming routines, empowering pet parents to prioritize their furry family members' well-being with nature's best.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a world where pet owners seek the very best for their furry companions, TrueBlue emerges as a beacon of innovation and compassion. Founded over a decade ago by devoted animal lover Doug Gleason, TrueBlue's journey began with a simple yet profound mission: to craft wellness products that prioritize the optimal health of pets. Inspired by his beloved Yellow Lab, Sam, Doug recognized a gap in the market for pet care products that seamlessly blended efficacy with natural ingredients. Thus, TrueBlue was born, driven by a commitment to revolutionize pet care through the power of nature.

TrueBlue Founder & CEO Doug Gleason with his Chocolate Lab Charlie
Courtesy TrueBlue

Doug's vision for TrueBlue was not merely to create another line of pet products but to redefine the standards of pet care. Understanding the importance of expert guidance, he collaborated with veterinarians from Washington State University to meticulously select botanical ingredients that were not only safe but also supremely effective for pets. This partnership laid the foundation for TrueBlue's inaugural range of shampoos and ignited a broader conversation about the significance of wellness and preventative health maintenance for pets.

Featured prominently on The Pride Store, TrueBlue's offerings epitomize the culmination of their compassionate ethos and innovative approach. Take, for instance, the Easy Comb Detangling Spray, a testament to TrueBlue's commitment to both functionality and gentleness. Designed to effortlessly tackle stubborn snarls while infusing a soothing lavender fragrance, this spray epitomizes the brand's dedication to enhancing the grooming experience for pets and their owners.

TrueBlue Bundle: Easy Comb Detangling Spray + Fast and Fresh Dental Wipes + Super Easy Ear Wipes
Courtesy TrueBlue

Furthermore, the Fresh in a Flash Cleansing Spray offers a convenient solution for those times when a full bath is not feasible, cleaning and conditioning the coat with a refreshing grapefruit scent, thanks to its blend of natural ingredients.

TrueBlue Bundle: Fresh in a Flash Cleansing Spray + Fast and Fresh Dental Wipes + Super Easy Ear Wipes
Courtesy TrueBlue

TrueBlue's product range extends beyond mere grooming essentials, aiming to empower pet parents with the tools they need to safeguard their furry companions' well-being comprehensively. The Fresh Dental Wipes and Super Easy Ear Wipes stand as stalwarts in the battle against common ailments such as dental issues and ear infections. Crafted with organic ingredients like parsley, peppermint, lemon, and marigold, these wipes offer a natural and effective solution to maintain optimal dental and aural health.

Additionally, the Safe and Sure Eye Wipes provide a gentle yet potent remedy for stubborn tear stains, utilizing an all-natural blend of organic cucumber and chamomile to ensure pet's eye health without resorting to harsh additives.

TrueBlue Bundle: Safe and Sure Eye Wipes + Fast and Fresh Dental Wipes + Super Easy Ear Wipes
Courtesy TrueBlue

In a landscape saturated with pet care brands, TrueBlue emerges as a trailblazer, driven by a steadfast commitment to excellence and compassion. Through their meticulously crafted range of products, TrueBlue not only enhances the grooming experience but also empowers pet parents to prioritize their furry companions' holistic well-being. As we continue to witness the evolution of pet care, TrueBlue stands as a shining example of how nature's bounty can be harnessed to elevate the lives of our beloved pets, ensuring they receive nothing but the best.

Receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

PetsLifestyleShopping
the pride store
Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


