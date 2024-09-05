​Troye Sivan and Charlie XCX's sweaty new video is making the internet FERAL

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are having a very sweaty summer!

Charli and Sivan are making the internet feral today after releasing a video from a cover shoot the pair did for i-D Magazine to promote their upcoming joint tour.

In the video, posted to TikTok by Charli, the pop stars stand in the middle of a flurry of foam while they smolder at the camera to the sound of a “Rush”/“Club Classic” remix. Sivan is wearing nothing but a low-slung pair of jeans, while Charlie is in tiny jean shorts and a pink lacy bra, standing with her arm over Sivan’s shoulder.

And they are both glistening with sweat, which is fitting considering the pair is set to co-headline their Sweat concert tour starting on Sept.14!

@charlixcx @Troye Sivan see u soon :) Both Charli and Sivan have released albums in the past year, with Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other celebrating queer joy after feeling isolated because of Covid and Charli’s Brat inspiring everyone to embrace “Brat Summer” — including Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. In the video, which already had more than 800,000 views at the time of publication, Charli and Sivan’s chemistry is palpable, and the internet loves it! From commenters talking about their intense sexual tension inspiring a bi awakening to people dying for the duo to collaborate on a new song, people are loving this pop girlie combo. In the cover interview with i-D Magazine, Charli talked about being part of a “new wave” of pop stars that are “thriving in mainstream culture” despite being part of queer culture which has historically been left out of mainstream popularity.

“And I think that’s myself, that’s Troye, that’s Chappell [Roan]. When I think about the three of us, that’s a lot of music that either is inherently a part of queer culture or is very much inspired by it and that’s super cool,” Charli explained. “When you were doing Bloom you shot this video with Bardia [Zeinali] and I remember at the time being like, Oh my God, this pop star is owning his gayness in a really outward confident way. That was pretty rare for an artist of that level at that time. What was that, 2018?” Sivan agreed before Charli talked about how great it is that gay culture being a part of music is so accepted today. “We’re eight years on and now you have so many artists being outwardly gay and talking about drag culture. It’s cool that this is not an anomaly anymore,” she said.