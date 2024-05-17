PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/18/24

Hi Fam 🌈

Is that your bosom heaving, or are you just happy to see Bridgerton is back?

Yep, that’s right: our fave Regency romance has returned and we are loving Penelope and Colin’s romance and how the women of the show have really come into their power this season. But mostly we’re just delighted that this season is finally set to give us the queer romance we’ve been craving!

But that’s not all: PRIDE caught up with the producers of Hulu’s new docuseries Black Twitter , chatted with Kristen Chenowith on the red carpet, and compared scary stories with Froy Gutierrez and Madelaine Petsch of The Strangers - Chapter 1. We also got a good laugh at Lauren Boebert , J.K ‘Joanne” Rowling , and Mike Pence ’s expense, and watched some actual Drag Race beef play out. What a week!



🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish attended the 27th annual Power of Love gala in Las Vegas and chatted with some of our favorite stars! Kristin Chenoweth, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Vanderpump spoke up for LGBTQ+ rights and Cassadee Pope opened up on her journey as a country music artist.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: The Strangers - Chapter 1 Froy 'Baby Girl' Gutierrez and Madelaine 'Cherry Blossom' Petsch star in this terrifying new chapter of The Strangers saga. Of course, we love the spooky stuff, but honestly, you had us at Froy and Madelaine. In theaters today. 📺 Stream & Chill: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 This season is poised to actually be RuPaul's best friend race! This time around the queens are competing for more than just a crown and title. They’re fighting to win the charity of their choosing an incredible cash prize. Streaming today on Paramount+. 🎧 In our ears: The Queen’s Guard narrated by Andrew Scott Truly, Andrew Scott could read the phone book and we would tune in. Thankfully, he’s instead lending his dulcet tones to a new erotic story 'The Queen’s Guard' on Quinn.