PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/18/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

Is that your bosom heaving, or are you just happy to see Bridgerton is back?

Yep, that’s right: our fave Regency romance has returned and we are loving Penelope and Colin’s romance and how the women of the show have really come into their power this season. But mostly we’re just delighted that this season is finally set to give us the queer romance we’ve been craving!

But that’s not all: PRIDE caught up with the producers of Hulu’s new docuseriesBlack Twitter, chatted with Kristen Chenowith on the red carpet, and compared scary stories with Froy Gutierrez and Madelaine Petsch of The Strangers - Chapter 1. We also got a good laugh at Lauren Boebert, J.K ‘Joanne” Rowling, and Mike Pence’s expense, and watched some actual Drag Race beef play out. What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

‘Bridgerton’ stars Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton on getting OUT of the friendzone

Courtesy of Netflix

Girl Power: The cast of ‘Bridgerton’ dishes on why season 3 is the year of the woman

Courtesy of Netflix

Hulu's 'Black Twitter' producers on trailer backlash: 'You got to welcome the smoke'

PRIDE

Madelaine Petsch & Froy Gutierrez: ‘The Strangers - Chapter 1’ stars reveal what scares them most

John Armour for Lionsgate

Kristin Chenoweth defends the LGBTQ+ community: 'God loves us all the same'

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence’s BRUTAL and HILARIOUS takedown of Mike Pence is making our whole week

Shutterstock; GLAAD

J.K. Rowling tries to mock people calling her by her given name & gets ROASTED instead

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Republican Lauren Boebert saying something dumb...again

Shutterstock

Viral WNBA clip of SPICY interaction between two players has fans hot and bothered

ESPN

Matt Bomer's shorty shorts and body-ody-ody just broke the internet

USA; Shutterstock

'Drag Race's Kim Chi & Eureka are FOR REAL beefing online — here's why

@eurekaohara; @kimchi_chi/Instagram

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

Dominate vacation prep shopping with The Pride Store’s summer travel essentials

Courtesy The Pride Store

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish attended the 27th annual Power of Love gala in Las Vegas and chatted with some of our favorite stars! Kristin Chenoweth, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Vanderpump spoke up for LGBTQ+ rights and Cassadee Pope opened up on her journey as a country music artist.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: The Strangers - Chapter 1

Froy 'Baby Girl' Gutierrez and Madelaine 'Cherry Blossom' Petsch star in this terrifying new chapter of The Strangers saga. Of course, we love the spooky stuff, but honestly, you had us at Froy and Madelaine. In theaters today.

📺 Stream & Chill: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9

This season is poised to actually be RuPaul's best friend race! This time around the queens are competing for more than just a crown and title. They’re fighting to win the charity of their choosing an incredible cash prize. Streaming today on Paramount+.

🎧 In our ears: The Queen’s Guard narrated by Andrew Scott

Truly, Andrew Scott could read the phone book and we would tune in. Thankfully, he’s instead lending his dulcet tones to a new erotic story 'The Queen’s Guard' on Quinn.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

