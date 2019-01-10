Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Stephanie Beatriz Is the Bi Icon TV Needs

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz has won over audiences with her delightfully deadpan rendering of the show's badass detective, Rosa Diaz. She sat down with PRIDE"s editor-in-chief Raffy Ermac to discuss how she took care of herself after she found out the comedy was canceled by FOX, how it felt to see the fans rally, and what it means to have a new season on NBC.

She also talked about her choice to come out as bisexual and how that influenced the Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers to include that aspect in her character. As a bisexual Latinx woman, she discussed what it means to be playing a bisexual Latinx character who doesn't fall into tired tropes and is, instead, a fan favorite!

Watch our interview with Stephanie Beatriz in the video above! And catch her on the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC, premiering Thurs. January 10 at 9/8c!