Lesbian TikToker brutally humbles meddling men while changing her girlfriend's flat tire

A lesbian TikToker recently went viral with a video about "teaching men how to change a tire." Now she's filling viewers in on the deets.

"Call me a soft masc if you want to, but when my girlfriend calls to tell me that her car has a flat tire and she's stranded at work, you better believe that I'm going to show up to change that tire in front of all her coworkers and an audience of men who come out to watch," @christina_nomadak said.

Christina was referencing her TikTok that's been viewed over 1.2 million times since it was posted earlier this week. In it, she radiated confidence as her girlfriend filmed her fixing up a flat tire in the snow, shutting down men who kept trying to "mansplain" the process to her.

She did so by brilliantly turning everything around into a lesson for them, leaving the guys a little flustered.





@christina_nomadak Some dudes came outside to watch me change my tire so I took it as an opportunity to teach them how to do it properly #womeninmalefields #masc #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbian "I was watching you so I could correct you," one admitted. "But you're doing everything right." Addressing that point in her follow-up TikTok, Christina said she will always happily go out of her way to flip the script on that sort of condescension. "During that tutorial, I will use a lot of strong innuendo, like 'finger tightening' or 'finishing with a ratchet.' You know, for the benefit of my girlfriend. And I will throw a couple winks her way, you know, while I'm absolutely humbling those men," she said. "Point is that anytime I'm doing physical labor on behalf of my girlfriend, I will make sure that I put on a good show for her," she added. "Because being a masc lesbian isn't just about being good at everything you do with your hands, it's also about looking hot while doing it."