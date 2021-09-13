A Live-Action She-Ra Series Is Coming

She-Ra fans rejoice! A live-action series following the beloved heroine is in the early development stages over at Amazon.

Following the success of Netflix's LGBTQ+ inclusive animated series which concluded after five seasons in March of 2020, it seems the world is ready for more She-Ra. But don't get your hopes up too high She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fans, it won't be a reboot or an adaptation.

Variety reports that "the live-action version will be a new, standalone story and will not be connected to the animated show." No writer is attached to the show yet but DreamWorks Animation, who produced the Netflix series, will be executive producing this one as well.

If the show goes to series, this will be the first She-Ra live-action adaptation. The character first debuted onscreen in 1985 in He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword.