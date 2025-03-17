'Boo-hoo': MAGA supporter cries 'discrimination' after getting kicked out of Indianapolis bar

Trumpers who went out of their way to cause trouble for an Indianapolis bar are getting the viral attention they so desperately craved — for better or for worse.

"I have a question," a woman’s voice says as she approaches the bar in the short video that has spread across social media.

The bartender straight up tells her that they aren’t answering her questions and that she needs to leave because she’s a Trump supporter.

"Don’t you guys want our money?" she asks.

"No, actually we don’t," the bartender responds. "Get out of my bar right now. I’m not fucking around; get out of my bar."

Another bartender suggests they could call the police if she refuses to leave, to which the woman behind the camera complains that "this is discrimination." Patrons off-camera can be heard bursting into laughter and clapping as the first bartender merely replies "Boo-hoo! Boo-fucking-hoo!"

View on Threads According to News 8 , the woman recording the video was Elise Hensley. She and her friends showed up to the bar on Friday night decked out in MAGA gear, and were shocked when they were asked to leave. She claims she didn’t do anything that warranted that reaction, and returned to record a video and get the bartenders on the record stating that they were refused service because they were Trump fans. The bar tells a different story. "On Friday, March 14th, a group of individuals visited Chatterbox and intentionally misgendered and harassed a Chatterbox employee, resulting in them being asked to leave by our staff," reads a statement posted to Instagram . "They they continued verbally assaulting our patrons and staff, threatened our established, and returned to record a video which has now been posted on multiple social media platforms." They went on to add that they "do not tolerate dehumanizing or disrespectful language or symbolism in our establishment" and "have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business." Independent publication Hoosier Enquirer said on X that they conducted their own investigation into the matter, which included talking to customers who witnessed the altercation. Their conclusion was that Hensley "attacked the bartenders while using homophobic slurs directed at the gay staff members." That hasn’t stopped the online discourse from raging back and forth between those happily rallying around the bar and fellow MAGAs who continually fail to grasp the paradox of tolerance.

View on Threads "Not the bigots who voted for a fascist complaining about being discriminated against. I can’t decide if the owner saying they don’t want the money or the folks laughing at the lunacy is my favorite part."

"Trump supporters were the ones fighting to make it legal for businesses to discriminate like this… y’all aren’t allowed to be mad lol"

"YOU ARE NOT A VICTIM IF YOU VOTED/SUPPORTED A DISCRIMINATING, NAZI, TRANS/HOMOPHOBIC ASSHOLE WHO IS TRYING TO DISMANTLE OUR GOVERNMENT AS WE SPEAK. YOU WANT TO USE POLICY TO FREELY DISCRIMINATE BASED ON BELIEF? BABY WE CAN TOO."

View on Threads "THEM: 'We have a right to not make gay wedding cakes!' ALSO THEM: 'You're discriminating against me for wearing a TRUMP vest! That's not fair!' Excuse me while I go look for my tiny violin..."

"Businesses can ask you to leave for any reason aside from being in protected classes like race, age, sex, etc. Being a walking n@zi poster isn’t a protected class, not yet anyway"

"TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE NOT WELCOMED IN OUR SPACES BECAUSE WE ARE NOT WELCOMED IN YOURS. FUCK YOUR FEELINGS"

View on Threads "'If you let one Nazi drink there its becomes a Nazi bar'"

"You were discriminated against and threatened with violence? :("