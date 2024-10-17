35 HILARIOUS reactions ROASTING a man shooting his Cybertruck and being shocked it's not bullet proof

The Tesla Cybertruck was advertised as being able to withstand the apocalypse, including being shot at, but today, a video of a man testing out that theory is going viral on social media because the guy is clearly shocked and dismayed that shooting a gun at his own vehicle turned out to be a bad idea, and we haven’t stopped laughing since.
The $100,000 “truck” has been making headlines ever since it was released because while it is supposed to be a rugged, off-roading vehicle, there are countless videos of people getting stuck on tiny hills and in small amounts of mud, holding parts of their new trucks together with duck tape, and in Seattle, a broken down Cybertruck has become a photo op because people love laughing at Elon Musk’s failures. Same.
But one intrepid Cybertruck owner was so confident in the car’s ability to withstand a bullet that he recorded himself shooting it with a gun and then freaking out when the bullet pierced the bumper. Turns out other people have tested this too, and while the sides of the vehicle are bulletproof against certain handguns, the giant glass windshield isn’t, and neither are other parts of the car. So, if you’re in the middle of an apocalypse, just be sure to ask the roving gangs of thieves to only shoot your Cybertruck in very particular spots and with a small caliber gun. We’re sure they’ll listen.
After watching the video, first posted by the aptly named Fck Around N Find Out account on X (formerly Twitter), people ran to the comment section to dunk on the guy, saying that the bullet hole should “buff right out” and that he clearly bought his “Cybertruck from Temu,” while other people pointed out that not only did the man in the video risk his car if the bulletproof claim turned out to be false, but if it was actual bulletproof, the bullet would have ricocheted and could have hit him. Clearly, only geniuses buy these hideous faux trucks.
