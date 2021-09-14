Kehlani & SZA Were Spotted Holding Hands & Be Still My Gay Heart

Are they dating or not?!

Kehlani and SZA? Talk about a power couple.

The two powerhouse R&B stars were spotted holding hands on the way to Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty late last night in NYC.

While Kehlani has been out as queer and came out as lesbian earlier this year, SZA has never publicly addressed her sexuality, though she sings pretty explicitly about men in her music.

Their PDA is sending fans into a gay frenzy and speculation has begun that the two are romantically linked. But who knows, gal pals hold hands sometimes!

But the PDA didn't stop once they entered the party.

Kehlani even called SZA her girlfriend on her Instagram story.

And clearly, this is not the first time the two have hung out.

Can we get a collab at the very least? We can only dream...