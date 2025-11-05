AOC says this is the humiliating reason why Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned on Trump

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is spilling the tea on why Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been so vocal lately in her opposition to the Trump administration and her own party.

The Georgia representative has been making headlines for years for being a MAGA stalwart and her bizarre and ultra-conservative statements, like blaming the California wildfires on “Jewish space lasers,” or accusing Democrats of putting "gay porn" in school libraries .

But in the past year, MTG has been more reasonable, even breaking with Trump and her Republican colleagues on issues like the genocide in Gaza, the government shutdown, and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

AOC thinks she knows why there has been such a massive shift in Greene, and it apparently has nothing to do with her seeing the light, but rather everything to do with getting revenge against President Donald Trump.

“Here’s some tea for you,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram livestream. “MTG, people are like, ‘Oh my God, she’s saying all these things, like, what’s gotten into her lately?’ ‘Oh, like, she’s bucking against Trump, she’s bucking against the administration.’”

Ocasio-Cortez claims that Greene's appearances on podcasts, her outspokenness on social media, and her candid comments on the news are because she has been on a “revenge tour” ever since Trump told her she couldn’t run for Senate.



"Here's some tea for you," begins AOC. “Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia; she wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no,” she said.

Back in May, the former MAGA firebrand and Trump ally announced she wouldn’t be running for the Senate race in Georgia against incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“Even with a few good Republicans in the Senate, nothing changes,” she wrote on X at the time. “So no, Jon Ossoff isn’t the real problem. He’s just a vote. A pawn. No different than the Uniparty Republicans who skip key votes to attend fundraisers and let our agenda fail.”

But AOC said Greene didn’t pass on running of her own volition. “Trump said no, and the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since,” the New York Democrats concluded.