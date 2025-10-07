Watch: Fox News forced Stephen Miller to watch a video of AOC humiliating him on live TV

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having the last laugh in an amusing spat with Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham recently had Miller on her show to play him a clip of AOC talking about his height.
"He looks like he is angry about the fact that he is 4'10". And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4'10" that he's taking that anger out at any other population possible," Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram livestream. "Like, laugh at them. Laugh at them."
The clip was shortened and taken out of context for them to laugh at, as Ingraham said it made her feel like she was in a sorority and Miller made the wild allegation that every time AOC speaks, Republican approval ratings go up. (Are those approval ratings in the room with us, my guy?)
Of course, when something has a chyron across the screen reading, "Dems Sabotage America, Trump Trying To Save It," we already know nothing is going to be said that's worth taking seriously. But it seems like either Ingraham didn't take into consideration here that she was going to be forcing Miller to listen to mockery aimed at him on air or she was taking a little poke at him herself by doing so. Either way, he appears to be dying inside at the jab.
And AOC, at least, picked up on that goof, sharing the clip and writing, "I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live. I am crying."
Regardless of Ingraham's intentions here, it's clear the jab against Miller's height landed, as he went out of his way to remark that AOC's "eyes don't work" and later circled back around to insist he's 5'10".
Their own attempts at making fun of AOC only kind of work if you genuinely think she just posted a whole video making fun of Miller's height for no apparent reason. And to be fair, the average Fox News viewer may well just take that little moment at face value.
But a longer clip from AOC's Instagram live includes her first mentioning that she's never seen Miller in real life and that he just "looks like" he's 4'10" before moving on. The purpose of the video wasn't to dog on Miller's height — rather, she merely mentioned that as part of a larger context suggesting that Miller and his ilk are unserious people who need to be laughed at as part of the fight against authoritarianism.
"One of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them," she said. "By having secure men who aren't afraid of successful people around them, who are good dads, who have strong values also participate in that as well."
AOC later posted a video saying that she wanted to "express my love for the short king community" and explaining that she was talking more about the impression someone puts out there—how "big or small someone is on the inside."
Her sentiments there do, in fact, echo what she said in the initial livestream. It's also certainly something conservatives would mock and likely are mocking. But we all know perfectly well that people — especially those we see on TV or through social media rather than stand face-to-face with — can absolutely give the impression of being shorter or taller than they are, whether through confidence, overcompensating, or other personality factors.
And in that scenario, yeah, Stephen Miller is forever 4'10".