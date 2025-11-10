Calum Scott's new album is his most empowering work yet

Calum Scott is living his best life!
The handsome singer has brought everyone to tears for his beautiful songs including "You Are The Reason," "Where Are You Now," and his iconic rendition of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."
Now, Scott has released his highly anticipated third album titled Avenoir, which includes some breathtaking new ballads and some steamier new songs that resemble a growth in his artistry. The star even got to achieve a lifelong dream of collaborating with Whitney Houston of a stunning rendition of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
"I was so nervous! The top priority is always making people cry. I've just felt more confident! That's really helped my creativity and my storytelling. Dare I say, it's a little bit sexy! With this album, I was feeling myself," Scott tells PRIDE.
One track in particular off of Avenoir is considered his sexiest song yet. "Peripheral Vision" has turned into a crowd-pleaser as Scott travels the world on his global tour.
"Everybody loves it! The hip gyrations coming out? It's all going off. Hold onto your sons!"
Although Scott's schedule is packed as his career continues to flourish, the singer is still hoping to have a child in the near future.
"For me, my options are open. I'm looking at adoption. I'm looking at surrogacy. It becomes more of a reality the more that I think about it. My mum's desperate for me to have a kid of my own!"
In fact, the star's mother, Debbie Scott, even crashed PRIDE's interview to say that she'd also love to see her son get married. Besides her manifestations, she's beyond proud of Scott's success.
"It's been amazing. Every night he goes on stage, I sit there and I just think, 'He's mine!' He makes me cry," Debbie Scott says.
Avenoir is streaming now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Calum Scott, check out the video at the top of the page.