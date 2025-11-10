Calum Scott's new album is his most empowering work yet

Throughout her impressive career, Lewis has also been a proud and outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Fans will even remember that she served as one of the judges on the first season of World of Wonder's Queen of the Universe.

Despite all of her accomplishments, the singer has shockingly never toured in the United States of America. Now, that's all going to change as she gears up for her highly anticipated Las Vegas holiday residency.

In a new interview with PRIDE, Lewis dishes on her incredible career, passionate gay fans, and what audiences can expect at one of the shows for A Starry Night at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

PRIDE: Congratulations on your exciting new residency, A Starry Night, in Las Vegas! What should fans, especially your LGBTQ+ fans, expect at this show?

Leona Lewis: I feel so grateful! I'm doing a full show featuring my biggest hits, my favorite Christmas songs, and it's the holidays. I've always felt so much love and acceptance from the LGBTQ+ community. I just want to give that love back! The songs in this show are built for joy, love, fun, and celebration of one another. Everyone will leave feeling lifted and connected again!

This show looks absolutely stunning as it'll include an amazing mix of holiday classics and your biggest hits like "Bleeding Love."

I just can't wait for us to all come together and make memories. Music is my passion, and it's my life's work. As an artist, to have a song like that is such a gift. I've met a lot of people who would share stories and what that song means to them. This song has helped people in so many places in their lives. I feel so connected to people, and that's the best part!

"Bleeding Love" really is so timeless. It could be released now and still be a hit!

That makes me really happy. It can transcend time! As a human, to create something that will live on is very special. I will be singing that song, and it'll be a very special moment!

I also loved that you performed "Bleeding Love" recently at G-A-Y Nightclub in London with one of the talented drag queens!

Did you watch that?! That was so fun! G-A-Y is one of my favorite places to go! I love being there with my boys and having a great time. The queens were incredible, and I loved being on stage with them. I’ve always loved drag and the art of it all! I remember when I won The X Factor, my dad actually arranged for an amazing drag queen to perform at my celebration.

What message do you have for your passionate LGBTQ+ fans who've supported you since day one?

I’ve always felt massively loved and accepted by my LGBTQ+ fans. As someone who grew up feeling othered, this community has always been my safe space, and I really don’t know what I’d do without them. I love you all wholeheartedly.

Tickets to see Leona Lewis in A Starry Night at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas are on sale now.