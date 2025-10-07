Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Chris Klemens — the handsome & very unapologetic comedian

The attractive influencer is sharing brutal hot takes with fans around the world.

Meet Chris Klemens — the handsome & very unapologetic comedianplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 07 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Let's bring laughter back!

Chris Klemens is the viral sensation who's built an impressive following on nearly every social media platform by his sharing his unapologetic hot takes and brutal advice for fans all around the world.

"Now more than ever, we all spend so much time in our heads. Girl, get out of there! There is nothing productive happening up there. Shut up and stop being a dumb bitch," Klemens tells PRIDE.

Klemens' popularity online has helped him build a very impressive career as a comedian. In fact, the star just wrapped up a successful summer tour where he encouraged audience members to open up on their traumatic life experiences.

"It's more f***ed up that my show is more accessible than therapy! We can just keep this workshop going. It's bleak from start to finish! I feel honored that people feel comfortable enough to share the most crazy sh**."

The host even takes anonymous questions from listeners on his hit podcast Chris vs. The People, and it's safe to say that people are submitting the wildest personal stories they can think of.

"On my podcast, someone just talked about how she slept with her best friend's mom for eight months. That would go to my grave! I would hypnotize God out of remembering that, if she's even real."

Fans can follow Chris Klemens on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebritiescomedyentertainmentvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Connor Storrie
TV

Connor Storrie strips down to just a towel in sexy new photo for 'Heated Rivalry'

Queer horror tv shows: From; The Exorcist; The Baby
Yahoo Feed

11 LGBTQ+ horror shows you’ve probably missed, to binge for spooky season

Queer Unrivaled players Paige Bueckers Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.
Sports

Every queer player joining the Unrivaled women's basketball league for the 2026 season

Lukas Gage 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Celebrities

Lukas Gage talks sexual abuse, abandonment, and more in new interview

John Cena as Peacemaker
TV

Is 'Peacemaker' gay? Everything to know before the season 2 finale

© Equal Entertainment LLC