Meet Chris Klemens — the handsome & very unapologetic comedian

Let's bring laughter back!

Chris Klemens is the viral sensation who's built an impressive following on nearly every social media platform by his sharing his unapologetic hot takes and brutal advice for fans all around the world.

"Now more than ever, we all spend so much time in our heads. Girl, get out of there! There is nothing productive happening up there. Shut up and stop being a dumb bitch," Klemens tells PRIDE.

Klemens' popularity online has helped him build a very impressive career as a comedian. In fact, the star just wrapped up a successful summer tour where he encouraged audience members to open up on their traumatic life experiences.

"It's more f***ed up that my show is more accessible than therapy! We can just keep this workshop going. It's bleak from start to finish! I feel honored that people feel comfortable enough to share the most crazy sh**."

The host even takes anonymous questions from listeners on his hit podcast Chris vs. The People, and it's safe to say that people are submitting the wildest personal stories they can think of.

"On my podcast, someone just talked about how she slept with her best friend's mom for eight months. That would go to my grave! I would hypnotize God out of remembering that, if she's even real."

