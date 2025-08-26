Meet Kyshawn Lane — the handsome influencer saving you money on home repairs

Write this down!
With nearly two million followers on Instagram, Kyshawn Lane has built a strong following for his resourceful videos that help homeowners properly maintain all of the bells and whistles in their houses.
"Weekly Home Expert is really birthed from my experience coming into home ownership. Things kept happening and things won't stop happening! That encouraged me to start Weekly Home Check and posting one task a week," Lane tells PRIDE.
Lane tackles every possible issue that a home could have including leaks to closet space and more. No task is ignored as the star wants all of his followers to make the most of their homes.
"On the channel, I try to not only educate on what to do, but why you should do it. While some of it sounds crazy like flushing your water heater, it sounds way more intimidating than it is. I try to encourage all of my homies... you got this!"
The influencer receives a ton of positivity and love on his Instagram as many people find comfort in his uplifting videos. Plus, Lane is grateful to bring more diverse representation to this specific type of content on social media.
"There aren't a lot of people who look like me in this space. I'm happy to break those barriers! I'm a Black gay man who is out here with a home teaching the homeowners and spreading the importance of home maintenance."
