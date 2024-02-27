Scroll To Top
Politics

WATCH this Republican lawmaker's kinky slip up over new IVF law, gurl we see you

WATCH this Republican lawmaker's kinky slip up over new IVF law, gurl we see you

Florida representative Byron Donalds
Shutterstock

Did he really say what I think he said?!

In an effort to look like they are pro-family, Republicans have been scrambling to issue statements in support of in vitro fertilization in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are now considered children under state law.

But instead of sounding like they're supportive of medical interventions in creating a family, one Trump-loving congressman made things creepy AF — and accidentally ran head first into a kinky gay term.

On Sunday, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds went on NBC's Meet the Press and ended up expressing his support for IVF treatments in a bizarre way that left everyone scratching their heads.

"IVF is something that is so critical to a lot of couples," Donalds started before pivoting into creepy territory.

"It helps them breed great families. Our country needs that," he said.

That's right, he used the term "breed" to talk about women's reproductive rights. It's good to know that the GOP thinks women are just baby-making machines. They're just really saying the quiet part out loud now, aren't they?

But the real question is, did the homophobic lawmaker know that "breeding" has a kinky connotation in gay land?

Honestly, it would be a missed opportunity if no one freaks him out by saying, "Breed me, Daddy." We'd also like to dare him to google mpreg.

Republicans love to talk about life starting at conception but were quick to distance themselves from the Alabama ruling that allows for those who destroy frozen embryos — something that frequently happens in IVF clinics — to be held liable for wrongful death.

They couldn't have backpedaled any faster if they tired, considering that 125 House Republicans sponsored the Life at Conception Act last month, which doesn't have a carveout for IVF and would define "human being" as encompassing "all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being," CNN reports.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace co-sponsored the bill that doesn't make an exception for IVF, but then went on X (formerly Twitter) following the Alabama ruling to support the infertility treatment.

"I will stop any and all efforts to ban IVF," she posted.

Instead of backpedaling, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to say he both supports IVF and stands behind the Alabama Supreme Court ruling in one single statement. We're starting to think conservatives are missing the part of their brain that can identify hypocrisy.

"I believe the life of every single child has inestimable dignity and value. That is why I support IVF treatment, which has been a blessing for many moms and dads who have struggled with fertility," Johnson said, reports the Huffington Post. "I applaud the Alabama Legislature for immediately working to protect life and ensure that IVF treatment is available to families throughout the state."

It feels impossible at this point to go through a single day without Republicans doing or saying something incredibly hypocritical. The far-right has such an obsession with controlling women's bodies that they both want to ostensibly make IVF illegal and insist all women become baby-making factories.

Make it make sense!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
byron donaldsflorida representativegopin vetro fertilizationinfertilityivfpoliticianspoliticsrepresentative byron donaldsrepublican politicianrepublicans
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio