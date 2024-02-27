WATCH this Republican lawmaker's kinky slip up over new IVF law, gurl we see you

In an effort to look like they are pro-family, Republicans have been scrambling to issue statements in support of in vitro fertilization in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are now considered children under state law.

But instead of sounding like they're supportive of medical interventions in creating a family, one Trump-loving congressman made things creepy AF — and accidentally ran head first into a kinky gay term.

On Sunday, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds went on NBC's Meet the Press and ended up expressing his support for IVF treatments in a bizarre way that left everyone scratching their heads.

"IVF is something that is so critical to a lot of couples," Donalds started before pivoting into creepy territory.

"It helps them breed great families. Our country needs that," he said.

Rep. Byron Donalds on Meet the Press says IVF is important to couples because it helps them "breed great families." pic.twitter.com/WeO20BGvMk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2024 That's right, he used the term "breed" to talk about women's reproductive rights. It's good to know that the GOP thinks women are just baby-making machines. They're just really saying the quiet part out loud now, aren't they? But the real question is, did the homophobic lawmaker know that "breeding" has a kinky connotation in gay land? Honestly, it would be a missed opportunity if no one freaks him out by saying, "Breed me, Daddy." We'd also like to dare him to google mpreg.

Because women are simply breeders, according to the GOP. pic.twitter.com/ZxSPgofLYW — CONVICT TRUMP & LOCK THEM UP! (@Christo12919382) February 25, 2024

Weird to think that swallowing in Alabama is now considered cannibalism. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 21, 2024 Republicans love to talk about life starting at conception but were quick to distance themselves from the Alabama ruling that allows for those who destroy frozen embryos — something that frequently happens in IVF clinics — to be held liable for wrongful death. They couldn't have backpedaled any faster if they tired, considering that 125 House Republicans sponsored the Life at Conception Act last month, which doesn't have a carveout for IVF and would define "human being" as encompassing "all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being," CNN reports. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace co-sponsored the bill that doesn't make an exception for IVF, but then went on X (formerly Twitter) following the Alabama ruling to support the infertility treatment. "I will stop any and all efforts to ban IVF," she posted.

I will stop any and all efforts to ban IVF. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 24, 2024 Instead of backpedaling, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to say he both supports IVF and stands behind the Alabama Supreme Court ruling in one single statement. We're starting to think conservatives are missing the part of their brain that can identify hypocrisy. "I believe the life of every single child has inestimable dignity and value. That is why I support IVF treatment, which has been a blessing for many moms and dads who have struggled with fertility," Johnson said, reports the Huffington Post. "I applaud the Alabama Legislature for immediately working to protect life and ensure that IVF treatment is available to families throughout the state."