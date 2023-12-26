Scroll To Top
Celebrities

From Christmas Pilates To Grinch Impressions, Here's How These Queer Celebs Celebrated Christmas

From Christmas Pilates To Grinch Impressions, Here's How These Queer Celebs Celebrated Christmas

From Christmas Pilates To Grinch Impressions, Here's How These Queer Celebs Celebrated Christmas
Instagram

Who said celebrities weren't just like us?

@andrewjstillman

The holidays are always a great time to spread some queer cheer, and these celebs definitely stepped up to the assignment this year.

Everybody celebrates the holidays a little different, and there's always room for some more representation. As it is, from Grinch impressions to holiday throwbacks, here's a look at how some of our favorite queer celebs celebrated Christmas this year.

Jonathan Bennett

Hayley Kiyoko

Niel Patrick Harris

JoJo Siwa

Layton Williams

Wanda Sykes

Luke Macfarlane

Miley Cyrus

Diplo

Janelle Monáe

Billy Porter

Niecy Nash

Shaun T

Instagram.com/shaunt

Watch the video here.

Cheyenne Jackson 

CelebritiesHolidays
billy porterdiplohayley kiyokojanelle monaejojo siwajonathan bennettlayton williamsluke macfarlanemiley cyrusniecy nashniel patrick harrisshaun twanda sykesqueer christmas
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio