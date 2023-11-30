12 Hottest Gay Holiday Movies Hunks Who Make Us Want To Stuff Our Stockings





Can one of these men be wrapped under the tree? Netflix, HBO Max, Lifetime There's no shortage of Christmas movies to choose from, and there are plenty of holiday hunks to go around. That said, recent years have finally seen an uptick in gay actors taking the lead, playing both straight roles and, even more recently, finally getting full-fledged stories of our own. If you're on the hunt for some gay hunks to watch this holiday season, here are 12 you celebrate for each day of Christmas.

1. Jonathan Bennett in...all of them? Hallmark Okay, so Jonathan Bennett obviously isn't in all of the Christmas movies, but he's quickly becoming known as the Christmas King, and his Hallmark Christmas flick bibliography stretches all the way back to 2018's Christmas Made to Order. He also played one half of the first gay couple on Hallmark in The Christmas House 1&2, was in the first gay-led Hallmark movie, The Holiday Sitter, and is also set to star in the upcoming Christmas on Cherry Lane, just to name a few.

2. Luke MacFarlane in... also all of them? Hallmark Another gay actor who pops up in a lot of Christmas movies is Luke Macfarlane, though he tends to play more straight characters, including in the upcoming Catch Me If You Clause. He's been "the third" before in Single All the Way and has also starred in Christmas films like Chateau Christmas, Christmas in My Heart, and A Magical Christmas Village.

3. George Krissa in 'The Holiday Sitter' Hallmark George Krissa starred opposite Jonathan Bennett in The Holiday Sitter, rounding out the perfect gay couple for Hallmark's first gay-led movie. He plays Jason, who becomes the object of affection for the workaholic bachelor Sam (Bennett) as the handsome and much more down-to-earth neighbor next door.

4. Vincent Rodriguez III in 'Christmas on Cherry Lane' Hallmark Even though it hasn't come out yet, we already know Vincent Rodriguez III is going to be a super hunk in the upcoming Christmas on Cherry Lane,because he's just a super hunk in general. He plays Zain, one half of the couple completed by Mike (Jonathan Bennett) as one of the three main storylines that cover significant and life-changing moments.

5. Brad Harder in 'The Christmas House 1&2' Hallmark Brad Harder plays Jake, the other half of Hallmark's gay couple alongside Jonathan Bennett as Brandon in both of The Christmas House movies. The first film is about a reunion with Brandon and his family during Christmas, and the second is a family-friendly competition between Brandon and his brother to see who could create a better Christmas house between the two of them.

6. Neil Patrick Harris in '8-Bit Christmas' HBO Max Neil Patrick Harris stars as the adult Jack Doyle in HBO Max's 8-Bit Christmas. The film starts out in 1980s Chicago, when a young Doyle (Winslow Fegley) sets out on a quest to get the best video game system for Christmas. There's similarities to the classic A Christmas Story film, albeit with a bit more of a cynical look, but is still worth the watch either way.

7. Dan Levy in 'Happiest Season' Hulu Dan Levy is a Schitt's Creek icon, but he also crushed his role as John in Hulu's Happiest Season. The film stars Mackenzie Davis as Harper, who's bringing home her girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart) to meet her homophobic parents for the first time. This movie is all about wanting your family's acceptance while trying to be true to yourself, and Levy gives one of the most memorable monologues about it along the way.

8. Philemon Chambers in 'Single All the Way' Netflix Philemon Chambers was just the cutest little thing in Netflix's Single All the Way, and his character, Nick, is one we can all relate to at least once in our lives. In the movie, he plays the pretend boyfriend to Peter (Michael Urie, who we'll talk about next) when Peter takes him home to meet his family. Things take a turn when Peter's family tries to set him up with the sexy James, played by none other than Luke Macfarlane, and Nick finds out his feelings for his best friend are real, after all.

9. Michael Urie in "Single All the Way' Netflix Michael Urie deserves his own mention for carrying the starring role in Single All the Way.This film really has everything you need -- a sexy love triangle, some tear-jerking moments, and Jennifer Coolidge with a side of Kathy Najimy. What more could you ask for in a holiday film?

10. Taylor Frey in "A Date by Christmas Eve" Lifetime In A Date by Christmas Eve, Taylor Frey plays Rod, the unsupportive boyfriend of the main character Chelsea (Vanessa Lengies) who's trying to push her idea for a new dating app. Frey also stars as Austin in one half of the gay couple in Lifetime's A Christmas to Treasure, where he falls in love with his former best friend after he returns home for a funeral.

11. Kyle Dean Massey in 'A Merry Christmas Match' Hallmark Kyle Dean Massey has also been in a couple of Christmas films, starting with A Merry Christmas Match on Hallmark. In it, he plays Ryder, the love interest for Corey (Ashley Newbrough) as she tries to figure out her life. Although he plays straight in the role, he also starred as Everett, the love interest in A Christmas to Treasure alongside Taylor Frey.