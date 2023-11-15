After the bombshell revelation that Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage were filing for a divorce, it was only a matter of time before we found out just how amicable — or nasty this breakup is. Sadly it seems its skewing toward the latter.

According to Us Weekly, the split is far from amicable, with the source noting their disappointment at the direction the split was taking. “This is not where they wanted this to end up,” they said.

The road to healing appears to be a challenging one for both Appleton, 40, and Gage, 28, with the source saying that it will take time for them to move past this and resume their individual lives.

A second insider added that the divorce was not the result of a specific issue. “There was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors,” they said.

Their divorce was filed on November 10, just a day after their nuptials appeared on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Confirming the divorce on November 13, Us reported that Appleton filed for the dissolution of their six-month marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." A second insider shed light on the breakup, asserting that it wasn't precipitated by a singular issue but rather a combination of factors.

Their separation, dated November 10, came just one day after their wedding was showcased in a new episode of Hulu’s "The Kardashians." In this episode, Kim Kardashian, a close friend of Appleton and his client, played a pivotal role in officiating their Las Vegas ceremony.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Kardashian introduced a precautionary measure and urged the couple to secure a prenuptial agreement. Following the wedding, a postnuptial agreement was eventually signed.

The Appleton-Gage union was a whirlwind of a ride while it lasted, but unfortunately this love story was not one that ended with 'happily ever after'. Now were just wishing the former couple 'amicably ever after.'