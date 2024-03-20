Euphoria star Lukas Gage's short-lived marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton sparked curiosity about why their whirlwind romance ended so quickly, but he's finally spilling the tea!

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live on March 19, Gage opened up to host Andy Cohen about the "manic episode" he was experiencing when he tied the knot and alluded to signing an NDA, US Weekly reports.

"Manic, absolutely manic," the 28-year-old actor said. "Those jackets, those furry jackets," he continued, in reference to the former couple's wedding attire.

Cohen then reminded the audience that the pair wore fur coats when they wed in a ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian — Appleton's longtime client and friend.

"What happened to me?" Gage asked. "I don't know, literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn."

Gage and Appleton started a flurry of speculation about their romance at the beginning of last year before getting hitched in April 2023. Their wedding was held at a chapel in Las Vegas, and Shania Twain sang her hit love song "You're Still the One" during the ceremony.

Just a few months later, on November 10, 2023, Appleton filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" just days after their wedding aired on The Kardashians.

Although rumors of infidelity spread after their divorce was announced, Gage assured the Bravo host that "no cheating" occurred but then alluded to signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

"There's a three-letter thing that I signed. … I plead the fifth."

The White Lotus actor explained that the real reason the marriage ended was due to his impulsive nature and "mania."

"That's kind of how I roll, I'm a little impulsive, you know me," he said. "But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my entire life, and I'll probably have six other marriages."

Recently, both Appleton and Gage have ignited rumors that they are boo'd up again with new men. Earlier this week, Appleton sparked speculation when he was seen on a beach date with art dealer Frederico Castro Debernardi.

Gage also caused a stir earlier this month when he jokingly introduced Saltburn's Archie Madekwe as his "new husband" but then said to TMZ, "No, we're not married. We are friends." Adding that "Archie's the best."

While he may not be seeing Madekwe, the actor told Cohen that he's on the dating apps but that "it's not going well."

"It's horrible. I'm dating myself right now," Gage said.