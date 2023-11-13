Love Is Dead: Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton File For Divorce

Hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton has reportedly called it quits on his marriage with actor Lukas Gage. And honestly, we’re bummed.

According to TMZ, Appleton filed for divorce earlier today citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

If it feels like you were just celebrating their happily ever after, that’s because it was only six months ago that the two said “I do.” The two were wed in a Las Vegas chapel in April with Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain in attendance — the latter even performed a song during the ceremony.

It was the definition of a whirlwind romance. The couple launched their romance in February with photos of themselves together and very much in love in Mexico. A few short weeks later they were engaged and then it was off to Las Vegas to get married.

Making the split especially surprising is that the couple have spent the majority of this year gushing about one another. “I’m very happy,” gushed Appleton in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March. “Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

In April, Gage was equally effusive about his partner, telling People, “You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It’s going to happen.”

The timing of the breakup is particularly ironic, as the wedding episode of The Kardashians just aired last week. But sometimes relationships simply aren’t meant to be. According to a source, and as reported by TMZ, Appleton struggled with the decision to end the marriage, “He tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.”

While we’re sad that their love story was ultimately one that wasn’t meant to be forever, we hope nothing for the best for both Appleton and Gage as they move on to the next phase in their lives.